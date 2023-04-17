Mock Draft Monday | Here's who PFF's Sam Monson has the Commanders taking in the first round

If Harrison does get drafted by the Commanders at No. 16 overall, there would be a few obstacles in the way of him being a Week 1 starter. Leno is currently slated as the team's primary left tackle, and either Sam Cosmi or Andrew Wylie will be the starter on the right. That's not to say that it is impossible for him to be a starter, but he would have to earn that right over at least two veterans.

But based on how the Commanders' offensive line situation has fared over the last two seasons, there is a chance Harrison would still play as a rookie even if he doesn't start. Leno was the only starter who played every game in 2022, and the situation was almost as dire in 2021.

It would not be ideal for that situation to repeat itself again in 2023, but if it does, then it would benefit Washington to have young talent as a reserve option.