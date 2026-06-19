Stock exchange | Who does Santana Moss believe is going 'to the moon'?

Commanders analyst Santana Moss is an avid stock investor, and he sees plenty of potential in the Commanders' market. Here are some of his thoughts on the roster and who he thinks could take a step forward in 2026.

Run it hot – assets that thrive in an environment of strong growth of strong growth and elevated inflation.

Jayden Daniels

To me, [Daniels] shows you that you put me around guys, I can elevate everybody's game. And at the end of the day, we're gonna be OK. Last year was one of those years, I think as a whole we needed to have, because I think we weren't ready. We thought we were, but we weren't ready. So, I'm gonna let last year be last year. That was a learning experience. But we're back. This is Year 3. Out of all he endured from Year 1 to Year 2 and understanding that even with all that that went on -- even with all that turmoil that went on last year -- I'm still here. I'm still that dude. And everybody knows that if I'm out here and I'm protected, I can be that guy.

Hold the line – maintaining value when price is decreasing with the confidence that things will improve

When you say, "Hold the line," it's almost like you're talking about an old guy. In the financial world, it would be stocks like the Coca-Colas, the McDondald's. These things have been holding the line for so long ... One of the guys that just stands out to me when you say hold the line is 17, Terry McLaurin. Had a down year last year, but even with that down year, we knew why. It wasn't his fault that we had a down year. And then when you saw him get a chance to get that clean bill of health and be able to go back out there and be himself a little bit because we knew what he went through his offseason, he showed you why he's that stock that you hold onto ... He showed you that when he was out there healthy, he maintained his status of being that guy that when you put the ball up, it doesn't matter whose around him. He's gonna come down with it.

Buying the dip – an investing strategy that involves buying a stock immediately after a temporary drop in price

I got Dyami Brown. I'm buying the dip. There's a lot of potential in that stock. And the reason why is I'm a pass-catcher myself. You are as good as your quarterback, and you're as good as that offense allows you to be. And I think right now with what we have...I feel like what we want to ask of him is to be special at what you're special at -- stretching the field and getting that ball right now and going. And that's what I want to see from him. I'm buying the dip. I think he has true potential.

Blue chip – no fear or rapid or sustained depression

I'm gonna say Laremy Tunsil. What better blue chipper? That's a guy that you say, "We ain't worried about you. We're gonna make sure that everybody by you or around you, they're up to the part. Because he's going to go out there and do what he does, and he's been doing it for a long time, man. I keep saying this, but it reminds me of Chris Samuel and Trent Williams. You can't pay enough to have a left tackle like those guys. He showed the whole NFL world how valuable he was and why the Commanders went out and got him last year.

To the moon – Expected rapid increase