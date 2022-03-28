News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | All the pro day hype

Mar 28, 2022 at 08:20 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 28, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the latest group of mock drafts.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about some of the pro day buzz surrounding the Commanders. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that unfinished business kept J.D. McKissic in Washington.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about some of the biggest storylines surrounding the Commanders.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about J.D. McKissic's flip from Buffalo back to Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Efe Obada's journey in the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich looks at McKissic re-signing with the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich also reports on the Commanders re-signing Cornelius Lucas.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders signing Efe Obada.

-- ProFootballFocus' Josh Alper writes about the Commanders re-signing Danny Johnson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how the trade for Matt Ryan shakes up the draft board.

