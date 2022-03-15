News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | All the (reported) legal tampering news

Mar 15, 2022 at 09:46 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW031522

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Nick Jhabvala reports on the latest news surrounding the Commanders' free agents.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about analysts' opinions of the Commanders' offense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about his thoughts on free agency.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Troy Apke reportedly re-signing with the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Staff created a free agency tracker for all of the Commanders' news over the next week.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala previews the Washington Commanders' free agency situation.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert looks at Chris Cooley's take on the latest Commanders news.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his preview for the Commanders' 2022 free agency period. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest Commanders free agency news.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at the Commanders' positions of need ahead of free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske give a report on the latest Commanders news.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Chase Young's Instagram account.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd gives some further stats on the latest Commanders news.

