News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Analysts believe Commanders should prioritize defense with 11th pick

Apr 22, 2022 at 08:40 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW042222

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 22, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about who the analysts think the Commanders should draft in the first round.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at possible scenarios for the Commanders with the 11th overall pick.

-- ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams writes about the Commanders reportedly meeting with a top defensive prospect.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Logan Thomas hoping to return from injury in Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Logan Thomas' first impression of Carson Wentz.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about more prospects reportedly visiting the Commanders' facility.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about why he thinks Kyle Hamilton makes sense for the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about what he thinks Chris Olave could add the to the Commanders' receiving corps.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also provides an evaluation of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their head athletic trainer.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about which prospects are reportedly visiting the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens up his mail bag for to answer questions about the Commanders' draft needs. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ohio State paying tribute to Dwayne Haskins.

-- ProFootball Talk's Josh Alper writes about who the Commanders are reportedly hosting for a visit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about how he thinks Drake London could fit into the Commanders' offense.

-- The Athletic's Diante Lee has the Commanders picking a receiver in the latest mock draft. (Subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Antonio Gibson's comments on Pro Football Network.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about the latest on which college prospects are reportedly visiting the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Antonio Gibson's excitement to be reunited with J.D. McKissic.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Evan Silva's latest mock draft.

PHOTOS | Offseason workouts, Day 3

The Washington Commanders continued the first week of their offseason workout program with strength and conditioning drills on the field and in the weight room. Check out the top photos from their third day of work. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

04212022 OTAs 001
1 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 002
2 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 003
3 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 004
4 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 005
5 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 006
6 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 007
7 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 008
8 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 009
9 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 010
10 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 011
11 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 012
12 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 013
13 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 014
14 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 015
15 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 016
16 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 017
17 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 018
18 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 019
19 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 020
20 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 021
21 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 022
22 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 023
23 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 024
24 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 025
25 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 026
26 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 027
27 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 028
28 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 029
29 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 030
30 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 031
31 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 032
32 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 033
33 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 034
34 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 035
35 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 036
36 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 037
37 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 038
38 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 039
39 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 040
40 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 041
41 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 042
42 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 043
43 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 044
44 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 045
45 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 046
46 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 047
47 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 048
48 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 049
49 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 050
50 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 051
51 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 052
52 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 053
53 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 054
54 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 055
55 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 056
56 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 057
57 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 058
58 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 059
59 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 060
60 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 061
61 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 062
62 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 063
63 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 064
64 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 065
65 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 066
66 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 067
67 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 068
68 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 069
69 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 070
70 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 071
71 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 072
72 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 073
73 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 074
74 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 075
75 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 076
76 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 077
77 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 078
78 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 079
79 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 080
80 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 081
81 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 082
82 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 083
83 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 084
84 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 085
85 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 086
86 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 087
87 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 088
88 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 089
89 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 090
90 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 091
91 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 092
92 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 093
93 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 094
94 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 095
95 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 096
96 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 097
97 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 098
98 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 099
99 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 100
100 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 101
101 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 102
102 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 103
103 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 104
104 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 105
105 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 106
106 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 107
107 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 108
108 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
04212022 OTAs 109
109 / 109
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- DMV Spotlight | Zion Johnson goes from high school golfer to hole-in-one NFL draft prospect

-- Rivera prioritizes competition against premier opponents when evaluating film

-- Our Draft Party is one week away. Here’s what you need to know.

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

-- Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

-- The Washington Commanders announce the launch of Washington Branded, an in-house creative entity designed to develop authentic and engaging offerings for fans and partners

-- Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

-- Rivera: Top 30 visits allow for Commanders to 'dive into' prospects' personalities

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 11.0

-- Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

-- Logan Paulsen tags Commanders to bolster receiving corps in mock draft

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Commanders begin offseason workout program

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 6th round

-- Family bonds give JoJo a memorable rookie season on Commanders Entertainment Team

-- DMV Spotlight | Nick Cross' versatility, football I.Q. provides path for NFL success

-- 2022 NFL Draft attendees announced

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Logan Thomas provides insight on recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scheme fits and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Al Bellamy brings decades of experience to Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bolstering the offensive arsenal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson anxious to get back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into Kiper's latest mock draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | 11 players Commanders could take with the 11th overall pick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft experts projecting new weapons for Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft analysts discuss potential fits for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Peter Schrager projects Kyle Hamilton to Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Command the draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Advertising