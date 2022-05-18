News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Analyzing players with the biggest impact

May 18, 2022 at 07:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- ESPN's looks at how Chase Young and Carson Wentz can impact the Commanders' playoff hopes in 2022.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Troy Aikman's comments on Carson Wentz.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning gives his game-by-game predictions for the Commanders' 2022 season.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that a strong start for the Commanders in 2022 is a must.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the pros and cons of the Commanders' 2022 schedule.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on the Commanders announcing six Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about the Commanders making multiple roster moves on Monday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Carson Wentz playing down his reunion with the Eagles.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at one storyline to follow for each game on the Commanders' schedule.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about questions ahead of the Commanders'' OTAs.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning takes a look at the Commanders' UDFA class.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen rates each game on the Commanders' 2022 schedule.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Commanders playing two primetime games.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Daron Payne is a big fan of Phidarian Mathis' work ethic

-- Team analysts predict Commanders' 2022 schedule results

-- Cole Holcomb 'ready to take control' of Commanders defense

-- Commanders sign Drew Himmelman, release Zack Bailey

-- Turner: Dotson brings production, versatility, availability to Commanders offense

-- Washington Commanders announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

-- Commanders sign Will Adams, release De'Vante Cross

-- The No. 1 team Cole Holcomb has circled on Washington's schedule

-- Carson Wentz gears up for reunions in 2022 season

-- Washington Commanders release 2022 season

-- 5 Takeaways from the Commanders' 2022 schedule

-- Commanders to host Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Atlanta Falcons

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Minnesota Vikings

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Jacksonville Jaguars

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Cleveland Browns

PHOTOS | Offseason workouts 5/17

The offense and defense took the field during Tuesday's practice as the Washington Commanders continue the final week of Phase 2. Check out the top shots from the action. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

news

Wake Up Washington | A behind the scenes look at the Commanders' schedule release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Key storylines in Commanders' 2022 schedule

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | All the reactions to the 2022 schedule

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Final preparations for 2022 schedule release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner provides update on Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Cole Holcomb 'took a huge step forward'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Percy Butler 'brings a lot to the table'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 9, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders getting the band back together

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell will 'develop and grow' in Commanders' QB room

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders add another veteran to offensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel excited to 'finally feel like myself again'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

