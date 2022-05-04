News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Commanders add another veteran to offensive line

May 04, 2022 at 07:26 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on the Commanders signing guard Trai Turner.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the newest member of the offensive line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about one thing the Commanders' draft class has in common.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Sam Howell's potential.

-- The Athletic's staff gives one player from each team who could have an impact.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at how other teams viewed Jahan Dotson.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about which player is reportedly signing with the Commanders.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Curtis Samuel is excited to "finally feel like myself again."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the Commanders' draft strategy.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at when Sam Howell caught the Commanders' attention.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives analysis for each of the Commanders' draft picks.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders addressing their needs in the draft.

