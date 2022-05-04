Wake Up Washington | Commanders add another veteran to offensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on the Commanders signing guard Trai Turner.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about one thing the Commanders' draft class has in common.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Sam Howell's potential.

-- The Athletic's staff gives one player from each team who could have an impact.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at how other teams viewed Jahan Dotson.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about which player is reportedly signing with the Commanders.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Curtis Samuel is excited to "finally feel like myself again."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the Commanders' draft strategy.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at when Sam Howell caught the Commanders' attention.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives analysis for each of the Commanders' draft picks.