Wake Up Washington | Logan Thomas credits family, support system as important parts of comeback story

Logan Thomas had a clear goal in mind as he recovered from his knee injury: he wanted to make his return in Week 1. Nine months later, that goal was achieved.

Thomas, who became a key cog of the Commanders' offense from the moment Washington signed him in 2020, is back on the field after tearing his ACL and MCL in addition to suffering damage to both of meniscuses against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 of the 2021 season. He is still working back to being fully healthy, but he shown flashes of his former self through two weeks with six reception for 82 yards and a touchdown.

It is a testament to the long hours Thomas has dedicated to his recovery. However, he is the first to admit that path would be much more difficult without a support system that includes family, friends and teammates.

"It was really good to have my family on my side, my friends on my side and honestly people in the building on my side to take care of me and hold me down through it," Thomas said on Episode Four of "Commanders' Log." "The mental aspect is the hardest thing."

It was a difficult time for Thomas, who had previously worked to get back on the field for a different injury that season. However, like being cut from the Arizona Cardinals and switching to tight end before signing with Washington, he would not trade that experience for anything because of the lessons he learned about himself and the people who care about him.

Thomas' wife, Brandi, and their kids were featured in the video helping him throughout his recovery. The were also clips of Thomas' teammates, Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick and John Bates, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce giving him words of support as he went through surgery.

"Ain't nothing like a little adversity to get bigger, stronger, faster and just an overall better person," Kelce said.

That support helped encourage Thomas to be ready for Week 1, and he had a small but critical role in securing a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a third-and-8 with the Commanders down two points, Thomas brought in a pass from Carson Wentz and turned it into a 27-yard gain. Thomas also scored his first touchdown since his injury the following week against the Detroit Lions.