Wake Up Washington | Looking back on Washington's championship rings

Feb 09, 2022 at 09:31 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports that Ron Rivera will speak at John Madden's memorial service.

-- ESPN looks at all 55 Super Bowl rings, including those from Washington's three championships.

-- The Washington Post Nicki Jhabvala writes about Chase Young's rehab process.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides an update on the 2022 Senior Bowl.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on the quarterbacks playing in the Senior Bowl.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his opinion of what Washington can learn from Super Bowl LVI.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Chase Young loves the Commanders' new uniforms.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about London Fletcher's comments on Jamin Davis.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides a deeper look into how Washington decided on its new name.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener asks what is the Commanders' biggest weapon.

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gives his opinions on what Washington has to offer in free agency.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brenner highlights the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising