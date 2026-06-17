Minicamp notebook | Jayden Daniels is putting last year in the past and focusing on 2026

-- Let's shift to the actual practice, which once again highlighted the depth and backup players. Athan Kaliakmanis and Sam Hartman took all the snaps during team drills, and each had their positive and negative moments. Kaliakmanis started the day with a pass to Treylon Burks, while Hartman had throws to Quentin Moore and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Both players nearly had passes intercepted; Ale Kaho nearly picked off Hartman on a pass intended for Lawrence Cager. Kaliakmanis nearly had two passes intercepted by Tre Hawkins on back-to-back plays.

-- The team wrapped up practice with a two-minute drill, and the best play of the series for Hartman came near the end. He laid out a ball to Luke McCaffrey, who made the catch around the 5-yard line before stepping out of bounds.

-- Kaliakmanis' two-minute drill started off slow with three consecutive incompletions, but he came alive to convert a fourth down. He moved the offense into the red zone, and on the last play, he heaved up a pass for veteran Van Jefferson. It was close, but the referee lifted his arms to signal a touchdown, which earned a cheer from the offensive sideline.

-- One note on the defense: Joshua Josephs had a nice heads-up play when a pass intended for Anthony Firkser bounced off the tight end's hands. Josephs was there to pluck it out of the air and run it back for a few yards.