Minicamp notebook | Jayden Daniels is putting last year in the past and focusing on 2026

The Washington Commanders wrapped up another minicamp practice on Wednesday, and there was a similar structure to how they ran it on Tuesday with starters on one field and the rest of the team doing 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven drills on the other. Let's dive into some of the highlights and top quotes from the afternoon.
-- Let's actually start at the end of the day, because quarterback Jayden Daniels took some time to speak to the media about his and the offense's progress during the offseason. Practices have been going well, and Daniels has looked comfortable running David Blough's system. He's looked solid taking snaps under center and delivered accurate throws during team drills. However, Daniels knows there is still plenty of work to do before the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that is his sole focus.
"I know we've got a lot more to go, but we've just built the foundation and [we're] continuing to build off it."
-- Daniels was asked about how much he thinks about the 2025 season and whether it gives him any extra motivation. While it would be easy to understand why he might still have the year on his mind -- he dealt with multiple injuries while the team struggled on both sides of the ball -- Daniels made it clear he is ready to move on.
"I'm done talking about last year. Last year is last year. We're moving on to this season, and whatever happened last year is what happened last year. It can't do anything for me, but I just continue to get better."
-- Daniels has a new quarterbacks coach in D.J. Williams, and he's liked building a relationship with the former Grambling signal-caller. Williams, the son of Washington Legend Doug Williams, has been pushing Daniels in every practice to get the most out of his skill set. They've also spent some time off the field talking about life and other non-football-related topics.
-- Daniels has also been developing a strong relationship with new tight end Chig Okonkwo. Daniels likes to get his tight ends involved in the passing game, as he showed over the last two seasons with Zach Ertz, and based on how their offseason has gone, it looks like Daniels has a new favorite target.
"Chig's been fun, man. His personality shows a lot. It's pretty awesome. He's a very good locker room guy, and then out there on the field, you can see him with his speed and getting the ball in space. He can make a lot happen."
-- At receiver, the Commanders are looking for some of their depth pieces to step up and make plays. Daniels has been impressed with what he has seen so far, saying every player is intentional with everything they do.
"Everybody is willing to work, willing to learn,"
The Washington Commanders officially began their three-day minicamp on Tuesday. Check out the top photos from the action on the field.
-- Let's shift to the actual practice, which once again highlighted the depth and backup players. Athan Kaliakmanis and Sam Hartman took all the snaps during team drills, and each had their positive and negative moments. Kaliakmanis started the day with a pass to Treylon Burks, while Hartman had throws to Quentin Moore and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Both players nearly had passes intercepted; Ale Kaho nearly picked off Hartman on a pass intended for Lawrence Cager. Kaliakmanis nearly had two passes intercepted by Tre Hawkins on back-to-back plays.
-- The team wrapped up practice with a two-minute drill, and the best play of the series for Hartman came near the end. He laid out a ball to Luke McCaffrey, who made the catch around the 5-yard line before stepping out of bounds.
-- Kaliakmanis' two-minute drill started off slow with three consecutive incompletions, but he came alive to convert a fourth down. He moved the offense into the red zone, and on the last play, he heaved up a pass for veteran Van Jefferson. It was close, but the referee lifted his arms to signal a touchdown, which earned a cheer from the offensive sideline.
-- One note on the defense: Joshua Josephs had a nice heads-up play when a pass intended for Anthony Firkser bounced off the tight end's hands. Josephs was there to pluck it out of the air and run it back for a few yards.
-- Antonio Williams is trying to be a sponge and absorb as much information as possible. Of course, he's trying to learn as much as he can from Terry McLaurin -- Washington's clear No. 1 offensive threat -- but he's watching every player in the receiver room and tries to learn something new each day. There are plenty of veterans for Williams to learn from with Jefferson, Dyami Brown, McLaurin and Burks all in the room. With McLaurin, Williams pays attention to how he runs routes in team drills to manipulate defenders. "He's been an open book and really trying to help me," Williams said, "and I appreciate him for that."