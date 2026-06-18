Minicamp notebook | Commanders wrap offseason with strong practice

-- Quinn liked that he got to learn more about what he has in the running back room with players like Rachaad White, who he shouted out for his pass-catching ability, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. At this point, the Commanders don't have a designated starter at the position, and Quinn doesn't know if they will have one. Instead, he believes the group will have "main guys in certain parts."

"I do like the competition in the group. I thought Rachaad brought some things on the catching and receiving phase of things. To see Bill [Croskey-Merritt], to see the guys get back into the mix and see the two young running backs and what they can add, I don't know yet, but it'll for sure be more than just one."

-- Most of the attention is placed on the Commanders' starters, but Quinn namedropped a few of their depth players who had good offseasons: wide receivers Van Jefferson and Jaden Bradley; defensive linemen T.J. Maguranyanga and Jer'Zhan Newton; and linebackers Jordan Magee and Kain Medrano.

-- Quinn was asked about Jayden Daniels' knowledge of the offensive system. He said the scheme is about "80% in," but there's more to running an offense than just installing plays. Daniels needs to know the plays on a higher level, which will happen during training camp. Daniels has shown a high processing ability throughout his career, and that's exactly what Quinn has seen from him so far this offseason. Still, he wants his quarterback to get as many reps as possible.