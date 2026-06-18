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Minicamp notebook | Commanders wrap offseason with strong practice

Jun 18, 2026 at 02:08 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

That's a wrap on the Washington Commanders' offseason program.

Just as head coach Dan Quinn promised, the Commanders had their third minicamp practice -- albeit much shorter than the previous two -- on Thursday to get a better look at their depth heading into training camp. Let's get into some of the top quotes and plays from the day.

-- The Commanders' depth players went through seven-on-seven and team drills today, and just as they did in the previous two practices, Athan Kaliakmanis and Sam Hartman took all the snaps. It was a solid day for both quarterbacks, as they combined for just five incompletions, three touchdowns and one interception. The pick came near the end of practice during the final drill of the day. Darius Rush jumped a pass from Kaliakmanis and ran it back for a score.

-- Hartman had a solid day as he and Kaliakmanis continue to battle for the third quarterback spot. He had a touchdown pass to Chris Hilton Jr. during seven-on-seven drills and fit another touchdown pass to Dyami Brown between two defenders during team drills. He also lofted a touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Robert Henry Jr., who was one of the standouts among Washington's depth players.

-- Aside from the interception, Kaliakmanis had a solid day, completing his first three passes to Luke McCaffrey and Jacoby Jones during seven-on-seven drills. He did throw a dangerous pass into the end zone that was broken up by Percy Butler and Tyler Owens, but he also had completions to Anthony Firkser, Henry and Jaylin Lane in team drills. He wrapped up the day by getting the offense into field goal range with a pass to Lawrence Cager.

-- The battle at kicker rages on, and here's your update: both Jake Moody and Drew Stevens made all six of their kicks today. Their distances were 28, 38, 43, 48 and 50 yards. They hit each with room to spare.

-- Quinn said this year's offseason was meant to be more difficult and competitive compared to previous years. He and the staff set out with "big sights" on what the team could accomplish and pushed them to reach those goals. They hit those markers, and he likes how much the entire team grew in the three-month span.

"I thought they really applied it together. I feel their connection as a group, and that's really important to me to see that type of collaboration."

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-- Quinn liked that he got to learn more about what he has in the running back room with players like Rachaad White, who he shouted out for his pass-catching ability, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. At this point, the Commanders don't have a designated starter at the position, and Quinn doesn't know if they will have one. Instead, he believes the group will have "main guys in certain parts."

"I do like the competition in the group. I thought Rachaad brought some things on the catching and receiving phase of things. To see Bill [Croskey-Merritt], to see the guys get back into the mix and see the two young running backs and what they can add, I don't know yet, but it'll for sure be more than just one."

-- Most of the attention is placed on the Commanders' starters, but Quinn namedropped a few of their depth players who had good offseasons: wide receivers Van Jefferson and Jaden Bradley; defensive linemen T.J. Maguranyanga and Jer'Zhan Newton; and linebackers Jordan Magee and Kain Medrano.

-- Quinn was asked about Jayden Daniels' knowledge of the offensive system. He said the scheme is about "80% in," but there's more to running an offense than just installing plays. Daniels needs to know the plays on a higher level, which will happen during training camp. Daniels has shown a high processing ability throughout his career, and that's exactly what Quinn has seen from him so far this offseason. Still, he wants his quarterback to get as many reps as possible.

-- Quinn told the team today that he loved the gains they made over the last three months. He referred to the next 35 days as "the drift," meaning that the players won't have the same strict regimen as they did when they were in the building to maintain that growth. However, they have good principles, which can help them come back for training camp in good shape and ready to compete. He expects a highly competitive training camp, and he wants everyone to be ready in July and August.

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