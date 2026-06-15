Commanders have confidence in 'loaded' RB room

The Washington Commanders' offense regressed a bit in 2025 after being one of the best units in the league two years ago, but the run game was one of the few areas that managed to maintain its success.
Although the Commanders often found themselves in double-digit deficits last season, their running backs still put up numbers that placed the group among the best in the league. They finished fourth in yards per game, eighth in rushing first downs per game and tied for third in yards per rush. It wasn't enough to keep the injury-riddled roster afloat, but it was a clear sign that at least part of the team's identity remained intact.
This year's running back room has been significantly reworked from a year ago. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols are still around, but Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. have been replaced by Rachaad White, draft pick Kaytron Allen and veteran Jerome Ford. Despite the changes, expectations remain high for Washington's running backs; if anything, the coaches are looking for more from the group in David Blough's new offense.
"I've been pleased with the additions that we've had," head coach Dan Quinn said of the running backs' performance during OTAs.
That optimism, at least partially, comes from how the running backs look running Blough's scheme. Quinn made it clear early in the offseason that he wanted a more balanced attack that utilized the running game more often, and Blough intends to emphasize the Commanders' talents in the backfield. The quarterback is now under center at a more even rate compared to being in the shotgun or pistol, which allows the running backs to build up more acceleration before getting to the line of scrimmage.
The players can already feel the difference.
"I really like our offense a lot," right guard Sam Cosmi said during the first week of OTAs. "It's very beneficial, especially in the run game. Being under center helps, not being one-dimensional than just being in the gun. Having both of those [available] can definitely help us moving forward."
The running backs appreciate the changes, too, and there's a history of the position performing well in the scheme Washington plans to use, which will borrow several concepts from the offense Ben Johnson used during his two seasons coaching Blough with the Detroit Lions and is currently implementing as the Chicago Bears' head coach. The Bears ranked third in yards per attempt, with the duo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combining for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"I think it's great with all the things that he [Blough] does for us, the different things that he does in the positions that he puts us in," White said. "So, I think it's great. It's gonna be really fun."
White is one of the several running backs in the Commanders' committee approach to the backfield. A third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, White took on a backup role behind Bucky Irving in the second half of his rookie deal. White's ability as a pass-catcher is one of his most lauded attributes; he's caught 89% of his intended targets, resulting in 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"Seeing Rachaad out of the backfield catching it -- he was on the return game the other week -- he's got great hands, so what does he add into it on some third downs?" Quinn said.
White said that Washington's running back room is "loaded" with players who can fit different roles. Allen -- a sixth-round pick from Penn State -- is expected to be a short-yardage option with the potential to break off more explosive plays; Croskey-Merritt has quickness on the outside and has enough burst to run through creases at the line of scrimmage; players like Ford and McNichols can do a bit of everything, but their biggest assets are their veteran experience in a young room.
"I think the room is...full of a lot of talent," White said. "I think we all do a lot of things well. We've all got different styles. I think we all do a lot of things every down to be very good."
Croskey-Merritt has perhaps the best chance of becoming the Commanders' lead back in 2026. He rushed for 805 yards, which ranked third in his draft class, and eight touchdowns last season. He showed patience in the backfield, and his decisiveness to make one cut before accelerating is a trait the coaching staff has praised since he was drafted in the seventh round.
But there is more to being a starting NFL running back than making plays as a ball carrier. They're expected to contribute in pass protection -- an area that Croskey-Merritt still needs time to develop in -- and be a receiver out of the backfield. Croskey-Merritt was used sparingly in that regard last season, catching nine passes on just 13 targets for 68 yards.
"So, as he's heading in from year one to two, what do you want to see differently?" Quinn asked. "We've certainly made [changes] in the passing game; one of the steps would be for Bill in that space. Also, working on the kick return side of things. So, those would be a few that come to mind. The natural running instincts, whether it's running from the gun or from under center, that kind of handles itself. But certainly, in the passing game and on the return side are two things we're wanting to see elevated over the rest of this and even into camp as well."
That's not meant to be a knock on Croskey-Merritt. They still believe in him and his ability to help them win games in 2026. However, the Commanders are also demanding more from him and the rest of the running backs. They're implementing a system that caters to them, and any success they have is going to depend upon how effective the position can be.
"We're really excited about where the room is at now," Blough said. "[I] was really pleased with the draft to get Kaytron [Allen] and Rob [Robert Henry Jr.] in the building and just kind of continue to add to the room. Rachaad has so much natural and pass-catching ability and experience...and then getting guys back that we know and Jerome has been excellent, too.