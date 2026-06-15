Commanders have confidence in 'loaded' RB room

White said that Washington's running back room is "loaded" with players who can fit different roles. Allen -- a sixth-round pick from Penn State -- is expected to be a short-yardage option with the potential to break off more explosive plays; Croskey-Merritt has quickness on the outside and has enough burst to run through creases at the line of scrimmage; players like Ford and McNichols can do a bit of everything, but their biggest assets are their veteran experience in a young room.

"I think the room is...full of a lot of talent," White said. "I think we all do a lot of things well. We've all got different styles. I think we all do a lot of things every down to be very good."

Croskey-Merritt has perhaps the best chance of becoming the Commanders' lead back in 2026. He rushed for 805 yards, which ranked third in his draft class, and eight touchdowns last season. He showed patience in the backfield, and his decisiveness to make one cut before accelerating is a trait the coaching staff has praised since he was drafted in the seventh round.

But there is more to being a starting NFL running back than making plays as a ball carrier. They're expected to contribute in pass protection -- an area that Croskey-Merritt still needs time to develop in -- and be a receiver out of the backfield. Croskey-Merritt was used sparingly in that regard last season, catching nine passes on just 13 targets for 68 yards.

"So, as he's heading in from year one to two, what do you want to see differently?" Quinn asked. "We've certainly made [changes] in the passing game; one of the steps would be for Bill in that space. Also, working on the kick return side of things. So, those would be a few that come to mind. The natural running instincts, whether it's running from the gun or from under center, that kind of handles itself. But certainly, in the passing game and on the return side are two things we're wanting to see elevated over the rest of this and even into camp as well."

That's not meant to be a knock on Croskey-Merritt. They still believe in him and his ability to help them win games in 2026. However, the Commanders are also demanding more from him and the rest of the running backs. They're implementing a system that caters to them, and any success they have is going to depend upon how effective the position can be.