3 things to watch during Commanders minicamp

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders' offseason workout program is nearing its end, and it's culminating with a three-day minicamp to give media and fans the best look at the team's roster before training camp in late July. Although fans are not allowed to attend the practices, here are three things to pay attention to once videos and other updates circulate on social media.

1. Continued cohesion within the new offense.

The Commanders' offensive players have been focused on learning new play caller David Blough's system for the past few weeks. There is some carryover from the scheme they ran under Kliff Kingsbury in the previous two seasons, but most of it is new material, at least partially derived from what Ben Johnson has used during his time with the Detroit Lions and now as the Chicago Bears' head coach.

The changes are significant shifts in how the Commanders have run their offense, from calling plays in the huddle to the quarterback lining up under center more often. It hasn't been a perfect transition, but Jayden Daniels and the rest of the offense looked sharp during OTA practices. Plays have been called efficiently in huddles, and there have rarely been any procedural mistakes before the snap. The scheme has been well-received by the players, with many saying that it gives them more options during plays and highlights versatility in the different plays they can run in the same formation.

Much of this progress can be credited to Daniels, who looks to be back in form after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. He's taken lining up under center in stride, but he's also delivered accurate throws and shown impressive arm strength. He appears to already have a firm grasp of Blough's offense, as many of his teammates have praised him for his attention to detail and study habits. Wide receiver Jaylin Lane said Daniels has been so impressive that it almost feels like Daniels is one of the original architects of the system.