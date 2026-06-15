3 things to watch during Commanders minicamp

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
The Washington Commanders' offseason workout program is nearing its end, and it's culminating with a three-day minicamp to give media and fans the best look at the team's roster before training camp in late July. Although fans are not allowed to attend the practices, here are three things to pay attention to once videos and other updates circulate on social media.
1. Continued cohesion within the new offense.
The Commanders' offensive players have been focused on learning new play caller David Blough's system for the past few weeks. There is some carryover from the scheme they ran under Kliff Kingsbury in the previous two seasons, but most of it is new material, at least partially derived from what Ben Johnson has used during his time with the Detroit Lions and now as the Chicago Bears' head coach.
The changes are significant shifts in how the Commanders have run their offense, from calling plays in the huddle to the quarterback lining up under center more often. It hasn't been a perfect transition, but Jayden Daniels and the rest of the offense looked sharp during OTA practices. Plays have been called efficiently in huddles, and there have rarely been any procedural mistakes before the snap. The scheme has been well-received by the players, with many saying that it gives them more options during plays and highlights versatility in the different plays they can run in the same formation.
Much of this progress can be credited to Daniels, who looks to be back in form after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. He's taken lining up under center in stride, but he's also delivered accurate throws and shown impressive arm strength. He appears to already have a firm grasp of Blough's offense, as many of his teammates have praised him for his attention to detail and study habits. Wide receiver Jaylin Lane said Daniels has been so impressive that it almost feels like Daniels is one of the original architects of the system.
The Commanders are still far from their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the coaches are encouraged by what they have seen from the offense. Another solid week of practice could provide a boost of confidence for the team when it regroups for camp after the dead period.
2. Communication on defense.
As fans know by now, no live contact is allowed during the offseason workout program, but the team can conduct 11-on-11 drills and similar activities. Although it doesn't prevent some from trying, these restrictions can make it difficult to get a strong read on how players and overall units are performing during practice. This is particularly true for the defense, which relies more on physicality and contact to effectively run certain concepts.
With that in mind, the Commanders' defense has looked solid working in new play caller Daronte Jones' system. It's a scheme that has multiple wrinkles, and that has required players, many of whom were not on the team last season, to quickly build chemistry with each other so they can effectively communicate calls and checks before the snap.
Although there's still work to be done, the defensive players are off to a good start at achieving that goal. The defense has been loud during team and seven-on-seven drills, making a check to counter each one that the offense makes before a play. What's more, all the players on the field are involved in making these calls, which has helped to ensure that all 11 players are on the same page. Jones has emphasized the importance of this practice, as he wants all of his players to understand exactly what each play is trying to accomplish and why. There's also a chance that players will line up in multiple spots, so he wants them to be comfortable no matter where he puts them on the field.
The result is that the defense has presented the offense with challenges -- oftentimes several within the same play -- for the unit to overcome, which is the intended goal of Jones' system. The Minnesota Vikings -- Jones' previous team -- used the system to put up some of the best stats in the league, including 49 sacks and the second-lowest yards per play. The Commanders had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last year, so a complete turnaround to being among the best might not be realistic, but they could get closer to the top half of the league if they continue to make progress.
3. Who adds to their case for being the No. 2 option on offense?
The Commanders have multiple options for who could emerge as their No. 2 threat in the passing game. There wasn't a clear answer heading into the offseason workout program, and there likely won't be until the team is well into training camp at the earliest.
However, Washington's receivers can keep building their case to potentially be the second threat opposite Terry McLaurin. The Commanders have placed restrictions on reporting things like lineups and play specifics, but it is worth pointing out that players like Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown had strong OTA practices. Burks, a former first-round pick who joined the Commanders last season after the Tennessee Titans released him, is starting to develop a good connection with Daniels and has come down with some impressive sideline catches. Brown, who spent a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars before rejoining the Commanders, has had good hands and shown improvement as a route runner.
There's also the possibility that Washington's No. 2 pass-catcher is not a receiver. Tight end Chig Okonkwo has looked like the athletic player the Commanders were hoping they would get in free agency, and he's been one of Daniels' favorite targets. That isn't necessarily a surprise given Daniels' history of getting his tight ends a healthy amount of targets, but Okonkwo brings more opportunities for yards after the catch -- something the Commanders need from their skill players.
There's a chance the Commanders don't have just one player as the sole No. 2 option. They might choose to implement a committee approach to the role, meaning that players like Okonkwo, Brown and Burks will all operate as the No. 2 at various points of the season. But now is the time for players to begin separating themselves from the pack, and it will be interesting to see if any player can emerge between now and Week 1.