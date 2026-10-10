Hail Mail | Injuries, Luvu's role and the RB room

The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily supported by the team.
We're back in the United States after a trip to London, and the Washington Commanders have an opportunity to get one game closer to .500 this weekend at Northwest Stadium when the New York Giants come to town.
Let's not waste any time and get to what Commanders fans want to know this week.
@DhaCuteOne: With Ekeler back and McNichols returning off IR soon, how do you see the workload at RB being distributed going forward/how would you like to see the workload distributed? Do you feel that Rachaad White should get more carries? Do you think Croskey-Merritt gets a reduced role?
This is actually a question I have been working through for a while now. I thought the workload would be pretty clear about two weeks ago, but then Austin Ekeler rejoined the team and Kaytron Allen got released. Admittedly, Allen's absence does make things clearer, but there are still a few factors at play here.
I don't feel like I'm alone in this, but there's a lot of overlap in each running back's skill set. You could argue that Jeremy McNichols is more physically suited for runs between the tackles, but like Rachaad White and Ekeler, he can operate as a good option in the passing game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is capable of that, but to be fair, we haven't seen that much of it. Either way, Croskey-Merritt does possess that quickness and burst that the other three have as well.
To me, this feels like the Commanders doubling down on their desire for a committee approach to the backfield. They don't want to be limited by any player's limitations, nor do they want defenses to key on what plays they can or cannot run based on who is lined up at running back. So, perhaps the best approach to that is having four players who can do a little of everything as opposed to four players with different traits.
As for the workload, I think it'll change from week to week based on the hot hand. They don't have any serious financial or draft investments in the position, so they shouldn't feel obligated to get one player the ball over the others. I could see all four of these players having good performances in any game, which I'm sure is exactly how the Commanders want it.
@AscendedSaiyaji: Why is Luvu playing 100% of snaps when he's consistently graded low in coverage?
The simple answer here is that Frankie Luvu is so much more valuable at everything else he does on the field.
You are correct about Luvu's grades in coverage. Pro Football Focus has that area of his skill set graded lower than others, and while PFF's grades do require context and some grains of salt, it's not incorrect to suggest that coverage is one of Luvu's weaker traits.
However, the scales are evened out by Luvu's ability as a blitzer, which brings a lot of value to the defense. Luvu is athletic and relentless when bringing pressure, and while it doesn't always result in a sack for him, it does help the defense through disrupting the quarterback or creating more opportunities for other players to get sacks. That, and he can move sideline to sideline, which is an important factor in the run game.
Luvu is also an incredibly smart player, which is why the Commanders trust him, along with Sonny Styles, to wear the green dot. I'm much more comfortable when Luvu is on the field, because while he might not be the best cover linebacker, he can help direct players who are better in coverage so they can get in a better position to make a play.
One more thought on this: I think the Commanders' current linebacker situation does affect how many snaps Luvu is on the field. Leo Chenal is out for the year, and Jordan Magee is on Injured Reserve. He kind of needs to be out there because the position is not as deep as we thought it would be because of the injuries.
@theGAT69: Any investigations or insight into high injury rate?
I know injuries are a hot topic for this team right now, and I truly empathize with the fans. Injuries are a downer, and there's no other way to put it. I believe the game against the Colts would have been completely different had Marcus Mariota not gotten injured, which makes that loss even more difficult to come to terms with. You want your team to have the best chance to win, and there's no doubt that having players like Stefon Diggs, Trey Amos and others on the field does that. If anything, you would get to see the vision the team had for the roster come to life.
I can't say what the common trend is for all these injuries, and I'm not sure there even is one. Does Jaylin Lane's ankle have anything to do with Jayden Daniels' elbow or Ben Sinnott's ribs or any of the other players on the injury report? I know fans want to find a common trend with injuries, especially when there are many of them, but sometimes it is simply bad luck. (I know that's not something some fans want to hear, but it's the truth.)
I think it's a fruitless exercise to search for a common theme with injuries that we know very little about. Here's what I do know, though: it doesn't change anything for the players on the field. They still have to play to the best of their abilities and try to get a win on Sunday, regardless of the circumstances.
I'm not saying you can't be frustrated with players being out. I certainly am, and I know the coaches would much rather have the roster at full strength. But brooding over it doesn't help the situation or improve my day. The only thing you can do is root for the players who are on the field and trust that they can rise to the occasion.