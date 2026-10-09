3 keys to Commanders vs. Giants

3. Find a way to get the passing game going.

Weather is going to play a role in Sunday's game. As of Friday, The Weather Channel lists an 87% chance of rain on Sunday with winds ranging from 10 to 15 miles per hour. What's more, there's a chance the Commanders will be without their top two receivers, as neither Terry McLaurin nor Stefon Diggs has participated so far this week.

It's certainly not ideal for what could be Jayden Daniels' return, but it doesn't change the fact that the Commanders must find a way to get their passing game going against a defense that is ninth in passing yards allowed per game.

Assuming Diggs and McLaurin are inactive, the Commanders must rely on their depth to get them through the afternoon. It could lead to more opportunities for rookie Antonio Williams, who has the fourth-highest team target share among rookie receivers this season. There's also a chance that Chig Okonkwo, who the Commanders signed to provide more yards after the catch, will get more targets. Daniels likes getting his tight ends involved in the passing game, and the two have not played much together up to this point.

It could also mean more opportunities for Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown, who have the top two average depths of target on the team. Burks has three receptions this season, and two of them have resulted in touchdowns.