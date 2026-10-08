NFC East roundup | Commanders look for their first division win

Washington Commanders

What worked: The Commanders got off to a fast start, forcing Daniel Jones to turn the ball over just two plays into the game. Washington converted that into a field goal and kicked another to go up a quick 6-0 in the first quarter. A lot of this productivity was thanks to Marcus Mariota, whose mobility is similar to Jayden Daniels and thus made scheming for the backup fluid for offensive coordinator David Blough.

When Mariota left the game with injury, things on offense stifled a bit. Rookie seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis did his best under center in his first regular-season appearance, throwing his first NFL touchdown pass to Treylon Burks. The 47-yard bomb, one of two passes of at least 40 yards he threw, kept the Commanders competitive in the third quarter.

Needs improvement: Washington had a tough time stopping the Colts' ground game. Each of Indianapolis' three touchdowns was earned on the ground, and the Commanders allowed 128 total rushing yards, 95 of which came solely from Jonathan Taylor, who ranks No. 5 in the league in rushing with 353 total yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry against Washington.

Another area of concern was the lack of third-down conversions. The Commanders converted just two of 15 attempts on third down. Part of this can be attributed to Kaliakmanis and his lack of experience, but it's something to keep an eye on given the Commanders offensive struggles through the first four weeks of the season.

Looking ahead to the New York Giants: Daniels was a welcome sight as a full practice participant on Wednesday, and the goal is for him to start against the Giants. Additionally, the Commanders designated Trey Amos, Jeremy McNichols and Deatrich Wise Jr. to return from Injured Reserve, which opens their 21-day practice window. Getting Daniels back is key to Washington's offense, which could be without Terry McLaurin (hamstring) for a second straight week and Stefon Diggs (hamstring), who both popped up on the injury report and did not practice on Wednesday.