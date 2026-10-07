Commanders vs. Giants preview | A test within the division

The Washington Commanders are coming back to Northwest Stadium for a matchup against the New York GIants. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 11
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: NFL Network
- Chris Myers (play-by-play)
- Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
- Megan Olivi (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders are looking to extend their two-game winning streak against the Giants at home.
- With a win over the Giants in Week 5, Washington would have defeated the Giants at home for three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982-85, when Washington defeated New York for four consecutive seasons.
- The Commanders have a 42-50-2 all-time record at home against the Giants.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and New York will play each other in Week 5 and the first time since 2006.
- Washington is looking to start 2-0 at Northwest Stadium for the third consecutive season.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
New York:
- Head coach John Harbaugh (1st in New York)
- Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Chris Horton (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Marcus Mariota (340)
- Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (157)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (170)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (3)
- Tackles -- S Jeremy Reaves (29)
- Sacks -- OLB Odafe Oweh (2)
- Interceptions -- LB Sonny Styles and CB Rasul Douglas (1)
New York:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jameis Winston (479)
- Passing TDs -- QBs Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart (3)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Cam Skattebo (235)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Cam Skattebo (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Malik Nabers (208)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Isaiah Likely (2)
- Tackles -- LB Arvell Reese (34)
- Sacks -- DT CJ Okoye, LB Abdul Carter and LB Tremaine Edmunds (1)
- Interceptions -- S Jevon Holland (3)
Check out the top shots of the Washington Commanders from their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 19th (314.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 16th (22 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (190.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-2nd (5)
- Rushing offense -- 8th (124 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 30th (31.58%)
- Total defense -- 18th (336 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 30th (30.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 25th (242.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-22nd (7)
- Rushing defense -- 6th (93.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 21st (42%)
- Time of possession -- 7th (31:24)
- Turnover differential -- T-4th (+3)
New York:
- Total offense -- 26th (283.3)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (20.5)
- Passing offense -- 27th (172.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-22nd (11)
- Rushing offense -- 12th (110.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 9th (43.40%)
- Total defense -- 9th (314.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 8th (19.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 10th (205.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- 32nd (3)
- Rushing defense -- T-15th (109 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 30th (48.89%)
- Time of possession -- 2nd (32:41)
- Turnover differential -- T-4th (+3)