News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Catching up on all the draft news

Apr 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW042622

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the secondary being an option for the Commanders with the 11th overall pick.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Commanders expecting movement in the middle rounds of the draft.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Martin Mayhew expecting movement with the Commanders' draft picks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the possibility of the Commanders drafting another Ohio State wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides an update on the status of Curtis Samuel and Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd compares cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at all the Commanders news before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about which late-round quarterback the Commanders could add in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay lists five predictions for the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at 12 fits for the Commanders for each day of the NFL Draft.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about Kyle Hamilton being mocked to the Commanders with the 11th overall pick.

-- ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams writes about the Commanders reportedly meeting with a top defensive prospect.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Logan Thomas hoping to return from injury in Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Logan Thomas' first impression of Carson Wentz.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about more prospects reportedly visiting the Commanders' facility.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about why he thinks Kyle Hamilton makes sense for the Commanders.

PHOTOS | 2022 Entertainment Team Auditions

On Saturday, April 23 and Sunday April 24, the Washington Commanders Entertainment Team held open auditions for the 2022 season at FedExField. At the end of the weekend, the panel of judges selected the first-ever Commanders Entertainment team -- a group of 44 individuals made up of dancers, gymnasts, Beat Ya Feet dancers, breakers and more who will perform at all Commanders home games and participate in year-round community and team events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders)

2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 001
1 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 002
2 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 003
3 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 004
4 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 005
5 / 120
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 006
6 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 007
7 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 008
8 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 009
9 / 120
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 010
10 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 011
11 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 012
12 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 013
13 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 014
14 / 120
Joe Noyes/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 015
15 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 016
16 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 017
17 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 018
18 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 019
19 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 021
20 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 022
21 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 023
22 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 024
23 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 025
24 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 026
25 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 027
26 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 028
27 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 030
28 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 031
29 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 032
30 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 033
31 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 034
32 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 035
33 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 036
34 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 037
35 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 038
36 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 039
37 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 040
38 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 041
39 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 042
40 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 043
41 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 044
42 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 045
43 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 046
44 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 047
45 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 048
46 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 049
47 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 050
48 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 051
49 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 052
50 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 053
51 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 054
52 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 055
53 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 056
54 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 057
55 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 058
56 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 059
57 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 060
58 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 061
59 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 062
60 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 064
61 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 065
62 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 066
63 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 069
64 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 070
65 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 071
66 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 072
67 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 073
68 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 074
69 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 075
70 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 078
71 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 079
72 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 080
73 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 081
74 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 082
75 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 083
76 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 084
77 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 085
78 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 086
79 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 087
80 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 088
81 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 089
82 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 090
83 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 091
84 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 092
85 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 093
86 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 095
87 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 096
88 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 098
89 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 099
90 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 101
91 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 102
92 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 103
93 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 104
94 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 105
95 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 106
96 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 107
97 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 108
98 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 109
99 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 110
100 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 111
101 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 112
102 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 113
103 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 114
104 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 115
105 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 116
106 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 117
107 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 118
108 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 119
109 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 120
110 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 121
111 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 122
112 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 123
113 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 124
114 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 125
115 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 126
116 / 120
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 127
117 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 128
118 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 129
119 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
2022 Entertainment Team Auditions 130
120 / 120
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- 4 takeaways from Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew's pre-draft press conference

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who NFL Network has the Commanders taking in the first round

-- DMV Spotlight | Zion Johnson goes from high school golfer to hole-in-one NFL draft prospect

-- Rivera prioritizes competition against premier opponents when evaluating film

-- Our Draft Party is one week away. Here’s what you need to know.

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

-- Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

-- The Washington Commanders announce the launch of Washington Branded, an in-house creative entity designed to develop authentic and engaging offerings for fans and partners

-- Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

-- Rivera: Top 30 visits allow for Commanders to 'dive into' prospects' personalities

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 11.0

-- Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

-- Logan Paulsen tags Commanders to bolster receiving corps in mock draft

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Commanders begin offseason workout program

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 6th round

-- Family bonds give JoJo a memorable rookie season on Commanders Entertainment Team

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft Week has finally arrived

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Analysts believe Commanders should prioritize defense with 11th pick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Logan Thomas provides insight on recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scheme fits and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Al Bellamy brings decades of experience to Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bolstering the offensive arsenal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson anxious to get back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into Kiper's latest mock draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | 11 players Commanders could take with the 11th overall pick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft experts projecting new weapons for Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft analysts discuss potential fits for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Advertising