News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | First impressions of Carson Wentz

May 25, 2022 at 06:57 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW052522

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | OTAs 5/24

The Washington Commanders took the field for the second day of OTAs and went through individual, special teams and 11-on-11 drills. Check out the top shots from Tuesday's practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

05242022 Phase 3 001
1 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 002
2 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 003
3 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 004
4 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 005
5 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 006
6 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 007
7 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 008
8 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 009
9 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 010
10 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 011
11 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 012
12 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 013
13 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 014
14 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 015
15 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 016
16 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 017
17 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 018
18 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 019
19 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 020
20 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 021
21 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 022
22 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 023
23 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 024
24 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 025
25 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 026
26 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 027
27 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 028
28 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 029
29 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 030
30 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 031
31 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 032
32 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 033
33 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 034
34 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 035
35 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 036
36 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 037
37 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 038
38 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 039
39 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 040
40 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 041
41 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 042
42 / 114
Courtney Rivera/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 043
43 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 044
44 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 045
45 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 046
46 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 047
47 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 048
48 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 049
49 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 050
50 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 051
51 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 052
52 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 053
53 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 054
54 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 055
55 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 056
56 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 057
57 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 058
58 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 059
59 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 060
60 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 061
61 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 062
62 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 063
63 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 064
64 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 065
65 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 066
66 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 067
67 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 068
68 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 069
69 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 070
70 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 071
71 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 072
72 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 073
73 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 074
74 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 075
75 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 076
76 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 077
77 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 078
78 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 079
79 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 080
80 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 081
81 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 082
82 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 083
83 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 084
84 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 085
85 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 086
86 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 087
87 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 088
88 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 089
89 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 090
90 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 091
91 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 092
92 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 093
93 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 094
94 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 095
95 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 096
96 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 097
97 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 098
98 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 099
99 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 100
100 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 101
101 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 102
102 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 103
103 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 104
104 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 105
105 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 106
106 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 107
107 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 108
108 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 109
109 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 110
110 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 111
111 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 112
112 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 113
113 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05242022 Phase 3 114
114 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Stories to watch for OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting primed for Phase 3 of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Evaluating the impact of the 2022 draft class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ranking the rest of the NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Analyzing players with the biggest impact

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A behind the scenes look at the Commanders' schedule release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Key storylines in Commanders' 2022 schedule

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | All the reactions to the 2022 schedule

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Final preparations for 2022 schedule release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner provides update on Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Cole Holcomb 'took a huge step forward'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Advertising