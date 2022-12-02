Wake Up Washington | Jonathan Williams 'creates a little spark' as third running back

Most of the attention surrounding the Washington Commanders' backfield has been focused on Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson, and it is not hard to see why. They have combined for 1,276 total yards and eight touchdowns, so they clearly are the tandem that Ron Rivera envisioned when he drafted Robinson in April.

Jonathan Williams, on the other hand, has 76 yards on 10 carries. That might not seem like much, but that is not the way that Scott Turner sees it. Now that Williams is set to have a larger role with J.D. McKissic on Injured Reserve, he can provide an even larger impact.

"He has a really good role for us," Turner said. "He runs really hard, creates a little spark that way."

Williams carried the ball four times for 22 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, quenching an eight-game drought in which he was either did not play or was mostly a special teams player. The last time he saw action was against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he was actually one yard away from tying Gibson for the rushing lead in that game. Williams provided a handful of impressive runs, including a 23-yard scamper that got Washington in range for a field goal.

"And he's done a great job of when he has gotten that opportunity," Turner said.

Williams did not have runs with similar gains against the Falcons, but they were just as impactful. He had back-to-back runs of nine and one yard in the third quarter, which helped Washington stay on the field with the score tied at 10. Taylor Heinicke threw his second touchdown pass to John Bates one play later, giving Washington the lead.

Next, Williams had back-to-back runs again in the fourth quarter, this time totaling 12 yards, which contributed to Washington getting in field goal range to go up by six points.

Washington occasionally needs a change of pace from Gibson and Robinson, and Williams is more than happy to fill that role. The Commanders should be, too. After all, he averaged 7.6 yards per carry this season, so he knows how gain positive yardage.