News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Mock drafts and offseason prep

Feb 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW021622

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders' quarterback situation.

-- The Athletic's Lindsay Jones gives her power rankings for the 2022 offseason. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about his latest mock draft and who he has the Commanders taking with the 11th overall pick.

-- Sports Illustrated's Coty Davis asks if the Commanders could trade their first round pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Taylor Heinicke said on the quarterback position.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Chase Young looking to rebound in his third season.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about the Rams' Super Bowl formula.

-- USA Today's John Keim looks at where the Commanders rank ahead of the 2022 season.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Tom Brady's retirement and how that affects the Commanders.

-- Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus looks at five fun facts about Super Bowl LVI.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about the Commanders' quarterback situation.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Chase Young knows Joe Burrow is "that dude."

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison looks at who the Commanders could take in the latest mock draft.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Command More

-- 4 things Commanders fans should know heading into the 2022 offseason

-- Jon Allen, Kendall Fuller named among PFF's Top 101 players

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 2.0

-- Love anchors Lenos through ups and downs of NFL life

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

-- Thomas Davis has high hopes for Commanders in 2022

-- Washington alumni show support for Commanders' new identity

-- NFL offers limited-edition Super Bowl XVII NFT for auction

-- Wharton gets close look at offensive talent in East-West Shrine Bowl

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Quarterback

-- Jennifer King calls coaching in East-West Shrine Bowl 'a great experience'

-- Jon Allen reflects on 'rewarding' Pro Bowl selection after standout season

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

-- Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

-- Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

-- The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Where the Commanders stand in the 2022 offseason power rankings

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | The 2022 season starts now

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Joe Burrow being 'that dude' is no surprise to Chase Young

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Mock drafts and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Looking back on Washington's championship rings

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | An update on Chase Young's rehab process

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Updates on the Senior Bowl, Chase Young and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | The weapons in the Commanders' arsenal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new chapter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | It's almost time

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Senior Bowl

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising