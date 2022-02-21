News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Remembering a Hall of Famer

Feb 21, 2022 at 08:40 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Leonard Shapiro writes about the life of Hall of Famer Charley Taylor.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Pete Hoener retiring.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Sam Mills III relishes his father's Hall of Fame selection.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives Commanders' fans an offseason preview.

-- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro reflects on Charley Taylor's accomplishments.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks about the Commanders' free agency options at wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Matt Weyrich give his opinions on the Commanders' options in free agency.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his first mock draft of the offseason. (Subscription)

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the quarterback position in free agency.

