Wake Up Washington | Roster fortifications and QB evaluations

Mar 04, 2022 at 09:58 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 4, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier write about the search for the Commanders' next quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Ron Rivera being back in his element at the Combine.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Ron Rivera's interview style at the Combine.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich gives his opinions on J.D. McKissic's influence on the Commanders' backfield.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at Robert Griffin III's comments on a variety of topics surrounding the Commanders (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Commanders looking to fortify their roster.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at Malik Willis being one of this year's exciting prospects.

-- ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio provides an update on the Commanders and the quarterback position.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at where the Commanders stand on finding a quarterback and other topics. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Ron Rivera isn't ruling out anything at quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ron Rivera's commitment to veteran quarterbacks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the Commanders' depth at wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich looks at some interior defensive line free agency options.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her thoughts on the Commanders' quarterback position.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on the Commanders' quarterback position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how other teams could affect the Commanders' search for a quarterback.

