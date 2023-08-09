Wake Up Washington | UDFA Mason Brooks has caught coaches' attention

Getting the coaches' attention can mean all the difference when it comes down to roster decisions. And while the pressure can easily mount on an undrafted free agent, Brooks has shown up and quickly shown his use to head coach Ron Rivera.

"He may not have started a lot, but he played a lot of football," Rivera said. "He's shown some position flexibility more so anything else, that's always something that we always feel is an important thing. There was a general toughness that we liked and that we thought, this is a guy that could come in and help us out. If you can get a guy like that as an undrafted free agent, you gotta see and take a shot."

Not only did Brooks start camp strong, but he's improved as the practices have become complete contact with equipment. His strength keeps him pushing forward in each block, even when going against defensive end Chase Young and the rest of the Commanders' talented defensive line.

During one of the first days in pads, Brooks had impressive back-to-back reps against Phidarian Mathis. He even drove Mathis into the ground on the second rep, which earned plenty of excitement from his fellow offensive linemen.