Wake Up Washington | UDFA Mitchell Tinsley earns his way into spotlight

"You're looking at guys that have first of all position flex that can play just more than whether it's the Z, the X, or the zebra," Rivera said. "They've gotta be able to play all three spots or two of those three spots. Then secondly, you are looking for specific skill sets depending on which we feel is gonna be the one that we'll probably need a little bit more help with.

"Is it a guy that can go vertical, or is it a guy that's very quick and shifty underneath?" Rivera added. "Or is it a guy that physically can come down and block? Those are the three attributes that I know we'll be talking about…when it comes down to who those guys are gonna be for us."

As Tinsley works and learns from the veteran players, he's learning how being physical and focusing on skill by skill can align with the needs of the team and his own goals.

Tinsley intends to carry that momentum forward as the preseason unfolds.