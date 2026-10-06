Kaliakmanis' NFL debut contained plenty of lessons

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo didn't make life easy on Kaliakmanis. He didn't blitz the quarterback an excessive amount -- per Pro Football Reference, Kaliakmanis was pressured on only 20% of his dropbacks -- but he did choose moments in which Kaliakmanis needed to make a play. Most of the pressure came off the edge and led to a sack on third-and-9 that knocked the Commanders out of field goal range. Other times, Kaliakmanis got the ball out but was punished for it with hard hits on his release.

But plays were open downfield thanks to that pressure, and Kaliakmanis started letting the ball fly in the second half. He tied with C.J. Stroud for the highest average depth of target at 14.1 yards and had six passes of at least 30 yards -- the most for a quarterback in a single game so far this season. Two of those passes found their mark -- a 48-yarder to Dyami Brown and a 47-yarder to Treylon Burks that resulted in his first career touchdown pass.

The game's outcome somewhat spoiled the moment, but Kaliakmanis said it was "surreal" on the sideline.

"I was just picking on the safety, and it was just a great play by Treylon," Kaliakmanis said. "Just super proud of that group."

Kaliakmanis was more focused on what he could have done in the game, rather than his accomplishments, and he recognized there were plenty of mistakes for him to learn from. The most glaring moment came at the start of the second half, when Jaylon Carlies tipped and intercepted a pass intended for Antonio Williams on a third-and-17.

It was a reminder to Kaliakmanis that "there's no need to put the cape on."

"There's no need to try and do something different," Kaliakmanis said. "The one time I did, it was a pick ... Maybe I could have put a little more loft on it. Maybe I...could have thrown it away."

And Kaliakmanis has the right mindset for how to learn from that mistake and others.