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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Colts Stats & Snaps

Oct 05, 2026 at 10:26 AM
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Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

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"Washington-Indianapolis Monday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 30-13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the the Indianapolis Colts 30-13
  • Washington recovered a fumble in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 12 and 13 in the 2024 NFL season.
  • Washington had two takeaways in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 15 and 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
  • Washington had two takeaways in the first half in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 15 and 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Colts, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

CommandersColts
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Offense

  • QB Marcus Mariota completed 3-of-4 passes for 46 yards. He also rushed for 35 yards.
  • Mariota's 35-yard rush in the first quarter was his longest rush since his 44-yard rush in Week 11 of the 2025 season.
  • Mariota surpassed 2,500 career rushing yards. He became the eighth active quarterback in the league to surpass 2,500 career rushing yards.
  • QB Athan Kaliakmanis made his regular season debut and completed 15-of-33 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
  • Kaliakmanis threw his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter.
  • Kaliakmanis is the first quarterback to have at least one touchdown pass in their first career game since Dillon Gabriel in Week 2 of 2025 and is the first Washington quarterback to do so since Sam Howell in 2023.
  • Kaliakmanis' 47-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks was the longest first-career TD pass by a Washington quarterback since Kirk Cousins' 77-yard touchdown pass to Santana Moss on Oct. 7, 2012.
  • Kaliakmanis became the first Washington QB in franchise history to have at least two passes of 40+ yards in their first career game.
  • Kaliakmanis' 186 passing yards in today's game were the most by a QB in their first career game since QB Spencer Rattler in Week 6 of 2024 (243). It was the most by a Washington QB since QB Robert Griffin III in Week 1 of 2012 (320).
  • WR Dyami Brown caught three passes for 65 yards.
  • WR Treylon Burks caught one pass which was a 47-yard touchdown reception.
  • Burks recorded his second touchdown reception of the year, a new single-season career-high.
  • Burks' 47-yard reception is the longest reception by a Washington WR since Deebo Samuel Sr. in Week 17 of 2025 (41-yards).
  • WR Stefon Diggs recorded five receptions for 35 yards.
  • With his reception in the first quarter, Diggs (956) passed Hall of Fame TE Antonio Gates (955) for No. 21 all-time in NFL history in receptions.

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Defense

  • OLB K'Lavon Chaisson tallied four tackles and a half sack.
  • Chaisson has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2024 season.
  • CB Rasul Douglas recorded six total tackles, one interception and one pass defensed.
  • Douglas recorded his first interception of the season and 22nd of his career in the second quarter. It was the first interception that Douglas has had since Week 14 of the 2025 season.
  • DT Javon Kinlaw totaled three tackles and two passes defensed.
  • Kinlaw's two passes defensed are the most he's had in a single game in his career.
  • OLB Odafe Oweh recorded one tackle, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
  • Oweh recorded his eighth career forced fumble and the fourth of his career on the first drive of the game. It was Oweh's first forced fumble since Week 2 of 2024 and fumble recovery since Week 7 of 2022.
  • This was the first time Oweh has had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the same game since Week 12 of 2021.
  • Oweh is the first Washington player to ever record a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a team game against the Indianapolis Colts.
  • CB Amik Robertson led the team with nine total tackles and one pass defensed.
  • This was Robertson's third consecutive game with at least one pass defensed.
  • DT Tim Settle had two tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Special Teams

  • P Tress Way appeared in his 200th career regular season game with the franchise.
  • Way joined CB Darrell Green, LB Monte Coleman, WR Art Monk and DL Dave Butz as the only players in franchise history to appear in 200-plus regular season games.

Snap counts

Offense (64 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Chris Paul64100
Josh Conerly64100
Lucas Patrick64100
Matt Gulbin64100
Brandon Coleman6398
Athan Kaliakmanis5484
Antonio Williams4469
Stefon Diggs4266
Treylon Burks3859
Chig Okonkwo3758
Dyami Brown3656
Jacory Croskey-Merritt2945
John Bates2742
Ben Sinnott2438
Austin Ekeler1727
Kaytron Allen1219
Marcus Mariota1016
Colson Yankoff711
Craig Reynolds69
Jaylin Lane12
Andrew Wylie12

Defense (65 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Amik Robertson6598
Frankie Luvu6395
Quan Martin5989
Daron Payne5786
Rasul Douglas5685
Jeremy Reaves5380
Javon Kinlaw5380
Sonny Styles4974
K'Lavon Chaisson4568
Odafe Oweh4264
Shy Tuttle3248
Dorance Armstrong2842
Fabian Moreau2639
Kain Medrano2132
Percy Butler1929
Joshua Josephs1827
Mike Sainristil58
Charles Omenihu58
Ale Kaho12

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