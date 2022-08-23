News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Darrick Forrest shows he can be regular contributor in Commanders defense

Aug 23, 2022 at 09:56 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW082322

Second-year safety Darrick Forrest has already shown that he can make an impact this season beyond just being a special teams ace.

"I've seen some really good growth," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He took a big step from last year…he's a guy that has an opportunity to contribute to the every-down defense."

The foundation of the leap the coaching staff has seen from Forrest began last year. Even though Forrest was not getting the on-field playing experience, he was doing what was within his control to try to get better.

"I stayed in each and every meeting. I was at a lot of the away games, so I was around," Forrest said. "I might not have been out there, but I was definitely taking those mental reps each and every play."

He has seen that work in the film room and on the sidelines start to pay off now on the field.

"It's been my mind, my mental game," Forrest said about what his biggest area of growth has been over the last year. "I'm going out there, I can look at the formation, I can look at the personnel, and I can know what's going to happen… it starts with preparation. So, I feel like I'm more prepared this year."

As he has developed, Rivera & Co. see that Forrest has the potential to succeed in the Buffalo nickel position. The role is also one that Forrest has embraced.

"I just feel like it allows me to play fast. I'm closer to the line of scrimmage and I like the hit, so obviously if I'm in a fit I'm going to get down there and make a big hit if I need to. And I can cover at the same time," Forrest said. "So, I feel like it is an upgrade from what I was doing in the past, but my true responsibility is to go out there and play fast and just bring that energy."

Whether he is playing at either of the safety spots, the big nickel or on special teams, Forrest is excited to help the team in whatever way it may need.  

"It's just for me to be out there and be comfortable and for me to have the knowledge for the rest of the players, so that when I get in there, they believe in me and they know that I can do my job," Forrest said.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

PHOTOS | Practice 8/22

The Washington Commanders were back on the field to begin preparations for their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the top photos from Monday's practice. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

08222022 Monday Practice EF5498
1 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5499
2 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5500
3 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5501
4 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5502
5 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5503
6 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5504
7 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5505
8 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5506
9 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5507
10 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5508
11 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5509
12 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5510
13 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5511
14 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5512
15 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5513
16 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5514
17 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5515
18 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5516
19 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5517
20 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5518
21 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5519
22 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5520
23 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5521
24 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5522
25 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5523
26 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5524
27 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5525
28 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5526
29 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5527
30 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5528
31 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5529
32 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5530
33 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5531
34 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5532
35 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5533
36 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5534
37 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5535
38 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5536
39 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5537
40 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5538
41 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5539
42 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5540
43 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5541
44 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5542
45 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5543
46 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5544
47 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5545
48 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5546
49 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5547
50 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5548
51 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5549
52 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5550
53 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5551
54 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5552
55 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5553
56 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5554
57 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5555
58 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5556
59 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5557
60 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5558
61 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5559
62 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5560
63 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5561
64 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5562
65 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5563
66 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5564
67 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5565
68 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5566
69 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5567
70 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5568
71 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5569
72 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5570
73 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5571
74 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5572
75 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5573
76 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5574
77 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5575
78 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5576
79 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5577
80 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5578
81 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5579
82 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5580
83 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5581
84 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5582
85 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5583
86 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5584
87 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5585
88 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5586
89 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5587
90 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5588
91 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5589
92 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5590
93 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5591
94 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5592
95 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5593
96 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5594
97 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5595
98 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5596
99 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5597
100 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5598
101 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5599
102 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5600
103 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5601
104 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5602
105 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5603
106 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5604
107 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson flashes as a pass-catcher, kickoff returner

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason rock climbing workouts have helped Wes Schweitzer's strength, versatility

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chiefs will give Commanders valuable challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain praises strides made in secondary during camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | OC Scott Turner will switch from the booth to the sideline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Phidarian Mathis enjoying 'being around football all day' at first training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has been 'more than helpful' to Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | First preseason game can influence confidence, build important first impressions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson hungry to learn, gel with the quarterbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | John Bates getting 'acclimated back to more reps' after return from injury

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Advertising