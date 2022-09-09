Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson eager to make his regular season debut

The excitement surrounding Week 1 is unlike any other, and that is particularly true for rookies as they experience their first bit of NFL action that actually counts.

And for Washington Commanders first-round pick Jahan Dotson, it is the beginning of a new chapter that he is eager to start.

"It's exciting," Dotson said. "This is pretty much what I've worked for my whole life."

Dotson, the No. 19 overall pick in this year's draft, looked the part of being one of the better young receivers in his class in OTAs and training camp. He lived up to his reputation of possessing a wide catch radius, and he has already developed a strong rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz.

If it seems as if the weight of being an NFL player is not too much for Dotson to handle, it is because that reality has not quite hit him yet. After a conversation he had with Montez Sweat earlier this week, he expects that to change as he is driving to FedExField.

"I'm used to being in college, and we're all on the bus together," Dotson said. "But when I'm driving to the stadium and it's just me in that car, my thoughts are probably gonna be everywhere."

Dotson's preseason experience -- he played 53 snaps in the Commanders' first two games -- should help ease some of his nerves. That time, he said, was a good opportunity for get more in sync with Wentz and his teammates. He was only targeted twice, but he made both catches for 23 yards.

But offensive coordinator Scott Turner did not need to see much from Dotson in the preseason to know that he is a uniquely talented player.

Jahan has been great and the relationship between him and Carson has been great," Turner said. "You look at him interacting with the other receivers he's fit right into our group, and I expect him to have a really good season."

Dotson is normally one to remain calm about bigger moments in his life, but he does expect to be nervous in the hours leading up to kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he also anticipates those butterflies to disappear once the game begins.