Minicamp notebook | Depth players get more opportunities

The Washington Commanders began their three-day minicamp on Tuesday, and unlike some teams that elect to cancel the final practice before the summer break, they're going to get a full week's worth of work.
Just as they have done the previous two seasons, head coach Dan Quinn said the Commanders will practice all three days, although the structure will be different compared to OTAs. The Commanders split the players into two groups: those who got most of the work in the first three weeks of the offseason workouts, and those they still wanted to see more from. The former ran a walkthrough and did conditioning work, while the latter went through a more traditional practice.
"The purpose behind that is to really test where we're at, the whole depth, top to bottom," Quinn said. "If we want to throw the very best camp...having that depth is a big piece of that."
So, that means that players like Athan Kaliakmanis, Sam Hartman and others got more opportunities to compete and end the offseason workout program on a positive note before training camp. Let's dive into some of what they did on the field.
-- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who worked on a side field during OTAs, was back in the rotation on Tuesday and was a full participant, going through individual and team drills. The second-year running back looked healthy throughout the day, showing off the vision and burst that impressed coaches last summer. Croskey-Merritt has a chance to lead a running back room that teammate Rachaad White called "loaded" last week. In addition to White and Croskey-Merritt, the backfield features the likes of rookie Kaytron Allen, Jeremy McNichols and Jerome Ford. Croskey-Merritt still has work to do before becoming the starter, though, as Quinn said he and his staff want to see him improve in pass protection and the passing game.
-- It's no secret that Kaliakmanis and Hartman are competing for the third quarterback spot on the depth chart, and that position battle will be one of the more interesting ones to watch during training camp. Kaliakmanis had some solid throws during 11-on-11 drills, connecting with tight end Ben Sinnott on a leaping grab early in practice.
-- The Commanders' receiver room looks to be mostly locked up at this point in the offseason, but there are a few young players looking to stand out and make their case. Jaden Bradley has been a good example of that throughout the offseason. He's often getting tips from veteran Terry McLaurin, and he's made some contested catches during 11-on-11 drills. He and Kaliakmanis seem to be developing a good rapport, as Bradley caught three passes from the quarterback throughout the day.
-- Joshua Josephs came to Washington with potential to become a quality pass rusher at some point in his career, and there have been flashes of that potential throughout the offseason. His length and quickness make him a difficult matchup for offensive linemen, as Foster Sarell found out during Tuesday's practice. Josephs blew past Sarell, leading to Kaliakmanis releasing the ball early.
-- Let's provide a brief update on the kicking competition. While no decisions are going to be made until September, undrafted rookie Drew Stevens had a good day, hitting all six of his field goals with a long of 54 yards.
-- Kaliakmanis had a solid finish to practice, which ended with a two-minute drill that had the offense down by two points with 40 seconds left. Kaliakmanis connected with Bradley on the first throw and hit Van Jefferson in the middle of the field to get in field goal range. The only negative he had was that he committed a false start that moved the offense back with 24 seconds on the clock.
-- The Commanders wrapped up practice with cornerback Fred Davis II picking off Hartman and running it back for a touchdown.
-- Quinn has been impressed with the effort first-round pick Sonny Styles has put in to learn the defense. He said the rookie looks "in control" when communicating calls and checks with his teammates, and it reminds him of how quarterback Jayden Daniels operates in the backfield.
"He has hit all the marks that you can hit at this time of year," Quinn said. "The knowledge; the intensity to go for it. What we haven't seen, and we will, is the blitz ability and making plays on the ball with the speed and length. But man, are we pumped with him."
-- The Commanders' receiver room will be a group to watch during camp thanks to the lack of a clear No. 2 option outside of Terry McLaurin. Quinn likes what he has seen from the entire position, but he highlighted both Van Jefferson and Dyami Brown when asked about standouts. "It's been excellent" having Brown back in the room, Quinn added, because of his intensity and mindset. Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey have also made strides in practice and could get more looks in the slot.
-- There is no contact allowed in practice at this point in the offseason, which can limit certain players from showing off their full skill set. This is the case for Allen, who is known more for his physicality at the line of scrimmage. Allen has looked solid in practice so far, showing off his vision and ability to read blockers during run drills, but the Commanders won't get a full look at how he can help their offense until the pads come on later in camp. He's looking forward to that day.
"When the pads come on, that's my type of party for sure," Allen said after practice.