Minicamp notebook | Depth players get more opportunities

-- Joshua Josephs came to Washington with potential to become a quality pass rusher at some point in his career, and there have been flashes of that potential throughout the offseason. His length and quickness make him a difficult matchup for offensive linemen, as Foster Sarell found out during Tuesday's practice. Josephs blew past Sarell, leading to Kaliakmanis releasing the ball early.

-- Let's provide a brief update on the kicking competition. While no decisions are going to be made until September, undrafted rookie Drew Stevens had a good day, hitting all six of his field goals with a long of 54 yards.

-- Kaliakmanis had a solid finish to practice, which ended with a two-minute drill that had the offense down by two points with 40 seconds left. Kaliakmanis connected with Bradley on the first throw and hit Van Jefferson in the middle of the field to get in field goal range. The only negative he had was that he committed a false start that moved the offense back with 24 seconds on the clock.

-- The Commanders wrapped up practice with cornerback Fred Davis II picking off Hartman and running it back for a touchdown.

-- Quinn has been impressed with the effort first-round pick Sonny Styles has put in to learn the defense. He said the rookie looks "in control" when communicating calls and checks with his teammates, and it reminds him of how quarterback Jayden Daniels operates in the backfield.