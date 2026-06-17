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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sonny Styles off to 'a hell of a start'

Jun 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were giddy when Sonny Styles fell to them at No. 7 overall. They were blown away by his athleticism, leadership and composure during the draft process, and there were high hopes that he could elevate their defense.

So far, perhaps unsurprisingly, the Commanders have been pleased with their investment.

"He has hit all the marks that you can at this time of year," coach Dan Quinn said before the Commanders' first minicamp practice of the week. "The knowledge, the intensity to go for it."

Styles has been hard to miss on the practice field this summer. His physical profile helps him stand out -- he's the tallest linebacker on the team with nearly 33-inch arms -- but the football traits that were often touted during the draft process have been even more impressive. He flies from sideline to sideline, fits runs and holds his own in coverage. He's even taken turns as the primary play caller on the field -- another sign of how far he has come in such a short time.

The best part about what Styles has done so far: he's only starting his development as an NFL player, and that gets the team excited about his future.

"Man, are we pumped with him," Quinn said.

The Commanders knew the kind of player they were getting when they drafted Styles, which is why general manager Adam Peters said it was an easy decision when they were on the clock. The converted safety was regarded by some as the best defensive prospect on the board, not just for the record-breaking numbers he put up at the NFL Scouting Combine, but because he routinely stood out on a defense that was full of first-round talent. The Commanders were looking for players who could help their team right away, and by all accounts, Styles fit the bill.

But rookie seasons can be difficult, even for the best prospects, and the Commanders are going through plenty of change this offseason. They're installing a new defense led by Daronte Jones, who is bringing a system from Minnesota that depends on multiplicity to confuse and disrupt offenses.

If Styles is experiencing any difficulty, he isn't showing it on the field.

"The more reps you get, the more confident you get," Styles said. "So, [I'm] just getting more and more comfortable each rep and slowly learning...from the guys around me, learning from the guys I'm going against. Just getting better every day."

In many ways, Styles has been set up to succeed in his first NFL season. Jones' system requires players to run, hit and play fast -- traits that Styles showed often in his three seasons at Ohio State. Although it can be a complex scheme, it doesn't require players to overthink things. Instead, Jones wants Styles and his teammates to use their athleticism and react to what they see in front of them.

"It doesn't feel crazy for us," Styles said. "The way he [Jones] teaches information, it's easy to digest."

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It also isn't new for Styles to be the leading voice on a defense. He did that during his time with Ohio State, which had one of the best defenses in college football last season. Styles said he was surrounded by smart players, so he learned how to communicate at a high level. He admits that he's still trying to improve that part of his skill set, but Quinn already likes how Styles handles himself on the field.

"He's very in control," Quinn said. "I just felt like he has a demeanor that is very much in control, similar to Jayden [Daniels] in that way where above the surface he just has a good demeanor... but when it's time to turn it on, he absolutely will do that in terms of voice, loud, and command."

Styles credits his demeanor to his father, Lorenzo Styles, who was also an NFL linebacker and won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.

"My dad's an even keel kind of guy," Styles said. "As I've gotten older, I've kinda become a little bit more like that. But you get between the lines when the bullets start flying, you get a little excited. I think you gotta play linebacker that way; with that violent, exciting mindset, so you have fun out there, too."

It looks like Styles has had a lot of fun this summer. Although contact is not allowed at this time in the offseason, Styles is often one of the first players to the ball. He looks comfortable running the Commanders' defense, which has allowed him to play freely against the run and pass. The only thing the Commanders haven't seen yet is Styles as a blitzer, partially because of the practice restrictions in the offseason workout program, but Quinn promised they would put him in those situations soon.

"He has absolutely nailed all the markers up to now," Quinn said, "and we'll kind of continue that as we get into training camp, but he's off to a hell of a start."

Styles isn't in a hurry, though.

"I just have fun with the game," Styles said. "Talk a little crap, have fun, laugh, smile, but I'm still super focused, super locked in."

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