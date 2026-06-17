Sonny Styles off to 'a hell of a start'

It also isn't new for Styles to be the leading voice on a defense. He did that during his time with Ohio State, which had one of the best defenses in college football last season. Styles said he was surrounded by smart players, so he learned how to communicate at a high level. He admits that he's still trying to improve that part of his skill set, but Quinn already likes how Styles handles himself on the field.

"He's very in control," Quinn said. "I just felt like he has a demeanor that is very much in control, similar to Jayden [Daniels] in that way where above the surface he just has a good demeanor... but when it's time to turn it on, he absolutely will do that in terms of voice, loud, and command."

Styles credits his demeanor to his father, Lorenzo Styles, who was also an NFL linebacker and won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.

"My dad's an even keel kind of guy," Styles said. "As I've gotten older, I've kinda become a little bit more like that. But you get between the lines when the bullets start flying, you get a little excited. I think you gotta play linebacker that way; with that violent, exciting mindset, so you have fun out there, too."

It looks like Styles has had a lot of fun this summer. Although contact is not allowed at this time in the offseason, Styles is often one of the first players to the ball. He looks comfortable running the Commanders' defense, which has allowed him to play freely against the run and pass. The only thing the Commanders haven't seen yet is Styles as a blitzer, partially because of the practice restrictions in the offseason workout program, but Quinn promised they would put him in those situations soon.

"He has absolutely nailed all the markers up to now," Quinn said, "and we'll kind of continue that as we get into training camp, but he's off to a hell of a start."

Styles isn't in a hurry, though.