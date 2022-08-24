Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera congratulates Sonny Jurgensen on jersey retirement

It is a rare honor for a player's jersey to be retired with a franchise. In fact, prior to their 90th season, the Washington Commanders only had three: Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor.

On Tuesday, Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen was added to that list. It was a well-deserved distinction, as the quarterback has the second-most passing yards (22,585), passing touchdowns (179) and completions (1,831) in franchise history.

And before head coach Ron Rivera said anything about the team's upcoming preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, he gave a few thoughts on Jurgensen's historic career.

"Sonny was a tremendous player for this organization and really brought a lot of happiness and joy to our fans," Rivera said.

Jurgensen was out of the league well before Rivera was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1984, but he is fully aware of the accomplishments Jurgensen collected in 18 seasons, 11 of which were with Washington. He led the league in passing yards five times and went to five Pro Bowls among several other accolades.

Jurgensen also created a distinguished broadcasting career after he retired in 1974. He spent six years calling plays for CBS and another 38 consecutive years in Washington's radio booth. During his radio tenure he was the voice of three Washington Super Bowl titles.

Rivera knows how important the franchise's history is to the Washington fanbase, and he wants his players to embrace it as well.

"Whenever there is an opportunity to have a great player recognized, I think it should be something our players should get caught up in."

Jurgensen will be recognized in a pregame ceremony that will take place on the main concourse at FedExField 60 minutes prior to kickoff during "Rivalry Weekend" against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. The ceremony will include members of Jurgensen's family and teammates and will be open to fans.

Rivera expects it to be a great moment, not just for Jurgensen and his family, but also for the entire franchise.