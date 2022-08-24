News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera congratulates Sonny Jurgensen on jersey retirement

Aug 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW082422

It is a rare honor for a player's jersey to be retired with a franchise. In fact, prior to their 90th season, the Washington Commanders only had three: Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor.

On Tuesday, Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen was added to that list. It was a well-deserved distinction, as the quarterback has the second-most passing yards (22,585), passing touchdowns (179) and completions (1,831) in franchise history.

And before head coach Ron Rivera said anything about the team's upcoming preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, he gave a few thoughts on Jurgensen's historic career.

"Sonny was a tremendous player for this organization and really brought a lot of happiness and joy to our fans," Rivera said.

Jurgensen was out of the league well before Rivera was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1984, but he is fully aware of the accomplishments Jurgensen collected in 18 seasons, 11 of which were with Washington. He led the league in passing yards five times and went to five Pro Bowls among several other accolades.

Jurgensen also created a distinguished broadcasting career after he retired in 1974. He spent six years calling plays for CBS and another 38 consecutive years in Washington's radio booth. During his radio tenure he was the voice of three Washington Super Bowl titles.

Rivera knows how important the franchise's history is to the Washington fanbase, and he wants his players to embrace it as well.

"Whenever there is an opportunity to have a great player recognized, I think it should be something our players should get caught up in."

Jurgensen will be recognized in a pregame ceremony that will take place on the main concourse at FedExField 60 minutes prior to kickoff during "Rivalry Weekend" against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. The ceremony will include members of Jurgensen's family and teammates and will be open to fans.

Rivera expects it to be a great moment, not just for Jurgensen and his family, but also for the entire franchise.

"For the team and the community as a whole, the great memories, the great times that some of the great players had, I think it brings a little nostalgia to them."

PHOTOS | Practice 8/23

The Washington Commanders were back in pads for their second day of preparation ahead of their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

08232022 Tuesday Practice5970
1 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5971
2 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5972
3 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5973
4 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5974
5 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5975
6 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5976
7 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5977
8 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5978
9 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5979
10 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5980
11 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5981
12 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5982
13 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5983
14 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5984
15 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5985
16 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5986
17 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5987
18 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5988
19 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5989
20 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5990
21 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5991
22 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5992
23 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5993
24 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5994
25 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5995
26 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5996
27 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5997
28 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5998
29 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice5999
30 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6000
31 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6001
32 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6002
33 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6003
34 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6004
35 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6005
36 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6007
37 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6008
38 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6009
39 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6010
40 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6011
41 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6012
42 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6013
43 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6014
44 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6015
45 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6016
46 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6017
47 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6018
48 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6019
49 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Tuesday Practice6020
50 / 98
Kourtney Carroll
08232022 Practice EF003
51 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF079
52 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF086
53 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF082
54 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF081
55 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF076
56 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF078
57 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF074
58 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF075
59 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF073
60 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF071
61 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF068
62 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF070
63 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF066
64 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF063
65 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF059
66 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF060
67 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF058
68 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF052
69 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF053
70 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF050
71 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF039
72 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF048
73 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF032
74 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF037
75 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF035
76 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF033
77 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF030
78 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF023
79 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF025
80 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF027
81 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF021
82 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF018
83 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF020
84 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF017
85 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF015
86 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF016
87 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF013
88 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF014
89 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF009
90 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF011
91 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF008
92 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF007
93 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF005
94 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF006
95 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF004
96 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF001
97 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08232022 Practice EF002
98 / 98
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

PHOTOS | Practice 8/22

The Washington Commanders were back on the field to begin preparations for their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the top photos from Monday's practice. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

08222022 Monday Practice EF5498
1 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5499
2 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5500
3 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5501
4 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5502
5 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5503
6 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5504
7 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5505
8 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5506
9 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5507
10 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5508
11 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5509
12 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5510
13 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5511
14 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5512
15 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5513
16 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5514
17 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5515
18 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5516
19 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5517
20 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5518
21 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5519
22 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5520
23 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5521
24 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5522
25 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5523
26 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5524
27 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5525
28 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5526
29 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5527
30 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5528
31 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5529
32 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5530
33 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5531
34 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5532
35 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5533
36 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5534
37 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5535
38 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5536
39 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5537
40 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5538
41 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5539
42 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5540
43 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5541
44 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5542
45 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5543
46 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5544
47 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5545
48 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5546
49 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5547
50 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5548
51 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5549
52 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5550
53 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5551
54 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5552
55 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5553
56 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5554
57 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5555
58 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5556
59 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5557
60 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5558
61 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5559
62 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5560
63 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5561
64 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5562
65 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5563
66 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5564
67 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5565
68 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5566
69 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5567
70 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5568
71 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5569
72 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5570
73 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5571
74 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5572
75 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5573
76 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5574
77 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5575
78 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5576
79 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5577
80 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5578
81 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5579
82 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5580
83 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5581
84 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5582
85 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5583
86 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5584
87 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5585
88 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5586
89 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5587
90 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5588
91 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5589
92 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5590
93 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5591
94 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5592
95 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5593
96 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5594
97 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5595
98 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5596
99 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5597
100 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5598
101 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5599
102 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5600
103 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5601
104 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5602
105 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5603
106 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08222022 Monday Practice EF5604
107 / 107
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Darrick Forrest shows he can be regular contributor in Commanders defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson flashes as a pass-catcher, kickoff returner

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason rock climbing workouts have helped Wes Schweitzer's strength, versatility

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chiefs will give Commanders valuable challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain praises strides made in secondary during camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | OC Scott Turner will switch from the booth to the sideline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Phidarian Mathis enjoying 'being around football all day' at first training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has been 'more than helpful' to Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | First preseason game can influence confidence, build important first impressions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson hungry to learn, gel with the quarterbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Advertising