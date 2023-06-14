Wake Up Washington | A new wide 'retriever' on the roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Kazmeir Allen has Washington's attention as possible kick return option
- Washington Commanders 2023 training camp schedule to be held at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
- Commanders come together in DC to celebrate 2023 Capital Pride
- Washington Commanders announce new team dog, Goldie, in partnership with K9s for Warriors
- Emmanuel Forbes ranked among top 10 most impactful NFC East rookies for 2023
- Saahdiq Charles playing well at LG, but Chris Paul not far behind
- Hogfarmers warrior Kennedy Keene celebrates end of leukemia treatment with visit to Commanders practice
- Minicamp notebook | Sam Howell has skill set that 'excites' Commanders
- Minicamp notebook | Commanders players embrace Bieniemy's high standards
- Logan Thomas: Cole Turner 'built for an offense like this'
- Media roundup | St-Juste believes versatility 'is where we're gonna really win games'
- Bieniemy: Chris Rodriguez is 'in a good place' with his development
- Attitudes around mental health have shifted at Commanders Park
- Commanders sign S Terrell Burgess and Brandon Dillon, place Andrew Norwell on PUP list
- McLaurin: Sam Howell has 'a quiet confidence about him'