Wake Up Washington | Commanders getting the band back together

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 6, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Commanders are bringing back their marching band.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that the Commanders will bring back the marching band and fight song for the 2022 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders bringing back the marching band.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about three paths for the Commanders at middle linebacker.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig takes a look at the Commanders' undrafted free agents.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about why the Commanders didn't need to talk much with Jahan Dotson before drafting him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Heiley breaks down the Commanders defensive line after the draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Alex Erickson joining the Commanders receiving corps.

-- Sports Illustrated's Madison Williams writes about the Commanders' plans for Sam Howell.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on the Commanders signing guard Trai Turner.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the newest member of the offensive line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about one thing the Commanders' draft class has in common.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Sam Howell's potential.

-- The Athletic's staff gives one player from each team who could have an impact.