News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Phidarian Mathis enjoying 'being around football all day' at first training camp

Aug 16, 2022 at 09:29 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW081622

Phidarian Mathis has not experienced sensory overload during the jam-packed days of his first training camp.

"You can be around football all day," the rookie defensive lineman said. "I think that's kind of the [most fun] thing, just coming out here, playing football, knowing that you don't have to stay up late study for a test, or anything like that."

Though the "student" part of his student athlete life at Alabama has been dropped, Mathis has relationships with a number of guys playing in the NFL that he can learn from. Two of them he gets to see nearly every single in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

"Just really learning how to be a pro," Mathis said when asked what he has been learning from Allen and Payne. "Just watching how those guys come to practice, how they work hard, how they take the game seriously, just watching their leadership, just falling in line, being right behind those guys, and just trying to learn from them every day."

The mentorship has already made an impact. Wes Schweitzer is tasked with going up against Mathis in practice each day and has found that snuffing him out is no easy task.

"He's a big, strong guy…He tries hard every day, that's what you want. You don't want people to hire draft picks to show up and just expect they're going to make it," Schweitzer said. "I like his attitude. I like his work ethic. I think he's going to be a great player in the league."

Having spent his college career in a blue blood program, Mathis does not lack patience and he certainly will not be taking a twiddling-thumbs approach to his time at second string.

"I'm not a selfish guy, I had to wait my time in Alabama. I was there five years, so I understand what it means to wait," Mathis said. "But you can't look at it like that. You got to look at it like, just come to practice, get better every day, and just be ready when your time comes."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/15

The Washington Commanders were back on the field for Day 16 of training camp and began preparations for their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out the top photos from Monday's practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

08152022 TC4572
1 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4573
2 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4574
3 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4575
4 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4576
5 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4577
6 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4578
7 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4579
8 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4580
9 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4581
10 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4582
11 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4583
12 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4584
13 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4585
14 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4586
15 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4587
16 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4588
17 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4589
18 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4590
19 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4591
20 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4592
21 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4593
22 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4594
23 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4595
24 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4596
25 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4597
26 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4598
27 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4599
28 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4600
29 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4601
30 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4602
31 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4603
32 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4604
33 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4605
34 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4606
35 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4607
36 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4608
37 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4609
38 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4610
39 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4611
40 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4612
41 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4613
42 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4614
43 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4615
44 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4616
45 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4617
46 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4618
47 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4619
48 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4620
49 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4621
50 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4622
51 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4623
52 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4624
53 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4625
54 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4626
55 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4627
56 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4628
57 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4629
58 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4630
59 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4631
60 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4632
61 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4633
62 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4634
63 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4635
64 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4636
65 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4637
66 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4638
67 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4639
68 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4640
69 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4641
70 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4642
71 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4643
72 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4644
73 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4645
74 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4646
75 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4647
76 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4648
77 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4649
78 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4650
79 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4651
80 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4652
81 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4653
82 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4654
83 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4655
84 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4656
85 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4657
86 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4658
87 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4659
88 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4660
89 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4661
90 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4662
91 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4663
92 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4664
93 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4665
94 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4666
95 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4667
96 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4668
97 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4669
98 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4670
99 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4671
100 / 101
Emilee Fails
08152022 TC4672
101 / 101
Emilee Fails
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has been 'more than helpful' to Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | First preseason game can influence confidence, build important first impressions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson hungry to learn, gel with the quarterbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | John Bates getting 'acclimated back to more reps' after return from injury

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A 'ten times more comfortable' Jamin Davis prepares for second season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin feels the fan love at FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Fan presence at The Park gives players excitement for season ahead

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Referees at camp on recovery day offers 'good opportunity' to learn

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Cole Turner focused on leveling up his blocking in transition from college to pro level

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | First day of pads delivers a dose of intensity, fun to training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday August 3, 2022.

Advertising