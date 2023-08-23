Wake Up Washington | Quan Martin shows improvement with TD-saving INT

For this week, he zoned in on his performance regarding penalties and losing the outside edge to provide a clean act for Washington's defense and bring home another preseason win. Martin succeeded on that account and has a vision for where he wants to move forward and how he can accomplish it.

"Just keep learning, man, not letting a situation just define me as a player and who I am," Martin said. "So just continuing to get better, continuing to learn from the older guys, and just be better each and every day."

Martin's continuing work in the season alongside talented fellow Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes gave him a chance to develop a strong technique on a team he hoped he'd end up on from the start of the NFL draft.

Martin sits as a second-string cornerback for Washington, providing quickness and positional flexibility- he can fill the roles of slot cornerback, outside cornerback, and safety.

When the Commanders picked him up in the draft's second round, he was excited to head to Washington and work with the defensive coaching team. He admired the style and success of the team and felt he could learn a lot while here.

That same coaching led Washington to a win during Monday's game and kept players working even after a few unsuccessful plays.

"The grit of this team, fighting to the very end," Martin said." Just not letting a play or two decide the way the game was going to go. This team fought till the end, and we were able to come out on top."