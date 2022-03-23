News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Some mock draft surprises

Mar 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW022322_1_

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how the trade for Matt Ryan shakes up the draft board.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert writes about how Daniel Jeremiah gave the Commanders a surprising player in his latest mock draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his own Commanders-only mock draft.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto gives his take on Cornelius Lucas.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at Jonathan Taylor's thoughts on the Carson Wentz trade.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about where the Commanders' scouts will be at for Pro Days.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig takes a closer look at the Commanders' roster after the first week of free agency. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about offensive line free agency targets that could help protect Carson Wentz.

-- Sports Illustrated's Andrew Oliveros writes about Carson Wentz's praise of Terry McLaurin.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his take on Carson Wentz's opening press conference.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at why Ron Rivera believes in Carson Wentz.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington signing Andrew Norwell.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Carson Wentz feeling wanted with the Commanders.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington re-signing its own free agents.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at Carson Wentz growing in his faith during trying times.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Command More

-- Why Wentz? A look into Rivera's decision to trade for the veteran quarterback

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 7.0

-- 5 things to know about G Andrew Norwell

-- Commanders re-sign multiple players

-- Commanders signed G Andrew Norwell

-- Wentz has wanted to work with Terry McLaurin for years. Now that wish is a reality

-- Commanders 2022 free agency timeline

-- Commanders acquire Carson Wentz

-- Carson Wentz is thrilled to be playing alongside Commanders' D-Line

-- 5 thing to know about QB Carson Wentz

-- Commanders release Deshazor Everett, Matt Ioannidis, Ereck Flowers Sr.

-- Commanders tender 4 players, release S Landon Collins

-- 2022 Washington Free Agency Journal

-- Washington Commanders and USO team up to assemble thousands of Care Packages for troops responding to Ukrainian crisis

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Re-assessing roster needs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 21, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new era in Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 18, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Wentz is ready to Take Command

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Happy New League Year

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | All the (reported) legal tampering news

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Countdown to the new league year

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 14, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Free agency madness

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 11, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | In case you missed it

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Shifting to free agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Local prospects shine at Combine

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Takeaways from Combine Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Advertising