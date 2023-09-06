Wake Up Washington | Week 1 has arrived

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 6, 2023.
It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to purchase season tickets for the 2023 campaign.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Commanders sign WR Jamison Crowder, S Keidron Smith to practice squad
- Commanders announce captains for 2023 season
- Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference
- Commanders release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
- Sam Howell's Axiom helmet puts him a step ahead in vision, comfort and protection
- Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions
- Practice notes | Commanders shift focus to Cardinals with 10 days until season opener
- Commanders sign LB Jabril Cox to practice squad amid several roster moves
- Practice notes | Logan Thomas feels 'normal' with 'no limitations' in return from injury
- Commanders release initial 2023 53-man roster
- Commanders release 20 players, place four on IR
- The Players' Post | Brian Robinson
- Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win against the Bengals
- Joey Slye shows why he still has Rivera's trust
- Sam Howell showed once again why he deserves to be Commanders' starting QB
- Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win over the Ravens
- Sam Howell named Commanders starting quarterback