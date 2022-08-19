News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Chiefs will give Commanders valuable challenges

Aug 19, 2022 at 07:53 AM
The Washington Commanders will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason game on Saturday and evidence suggests the visitors will be challenged in all the ways a team would hope to be challenged in August.

"This is an excellent test for these guys. Can you be disciplined rushers? Can you play disciplined coverage?" Logan Paulsen said. "[Patrick Mahomes] is going to test you in every single way possible. [Head coach] Andy Reid is going to come out in multiple formations."

The 2019 Super Bowl champions possess a flurry of offensive and defensive weapons that posed significant problems for Washington the last time the two teams met in 2021 at FedExField when the result counted. And though the Chiefs also dropped their preseason opener, the starting unit was clean and effective.

Going up against All-Pro players like Mahomes and Travis Kelce will offer valuable insights for both Washington's players and coaches. For example, the need to guard a "best of the best" tight end like Kelce comes with opportunities for newer faces in the buffalo nickel position to step up.

"We kind of already know one of our guys in Kamren Curl, but we want see other guys and see how they match up against guys like Kelce," Santana Moss said.

On paper and based on how he has looked in camp so far, Benjamin St-Juste might just be the player best positioned for tackling the very tall task of guarding Kelce.

"He matches up very nicely physically with him," Paulsen said. "I think there's been a maturation from Benjamin St-Juste, and this is a really great opportunity to show that."

Beyond the matchups of the men wearing the helmets on Saturday, there is the story of the men wearing the headsets. Washington head coach Ron Rivera used to work under Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, a fact that could add some motivation for the Commanders coach.

"You also want to show your mentor, show the guy who gave you the path that you're keeping his legacy going and keeping that coaching tree alive in a good way," Paulsen said. "I think he wants to show that this roster has improved and that he's done a good job with it."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 19, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/18

The Washington Commanders officially wrapped up training camp with a Thursday practice in front of fans.

