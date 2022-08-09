News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | A 'ten times more comfortable' Jamin Davis prepares for second season

Aug 09, 2022 at 08:56 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW080922

Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis has already noticed a shift in his comfortability and confidence heading into his second year as a pro.

"Ten times more comfortable. I mean, everything is way slower, slowed down for me," Davis said. "I feel like more of myself. I'm just really out here trying to make more plays."

The 2021 first round draft pick had a lot of pressure in the lead up to his rookie year; it comes with the first-round pick status. Last season was not a superbly productive or standout one statistically for the Kentucky product. Neither the coaching staff nor Davis himself expected the adjustment to be an overnight flip of a switch.

"It's hard when you are used to playing a specific way, a certain way, and then you come in and now it's completely a whole new ball game. It really truly is," head coach Ron Rivera said. "With him, it's just a matter of getting opportunities and picking it up…he continues to get reps and continues to do well."

The novelty has worn off for Davis, and that's good. He is noticing situations he's been in before and has processed how to approach them and succeed.

"I think a lot of it more so is just having that experience and having reps and just being like, 'Okay, now I've seen this before, so now I can be in the right place at the right time and just play it a lot faster."

The linebacker is not shying away from his moments as he gears up for his second season. Any hesitancy or shakiness in getting his bearings seems to be behind him. Training camp is offering opportunities he is relishing.

"I'm loving it so far. I'm doing what I can, going out there making plays," Davis said. "It should be a pretty big season this year.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/8

The Washington Commanders were back at The Park to kick off Week 3 of training camp. Check out the top images from Monday's practice. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

08082022TC-EF003
1 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF047
2 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF046
3 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF044
4 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF043
5 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF045
6 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF041
7 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF042
8 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF040
9 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF039
10 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF037
11 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF038
12 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF036
13 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF034
14 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF035
15 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF033
16 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF030
17 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF032
18 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF031
19 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF029
20 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF028
21 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF027
22 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF026
23 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF025
24 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF022
25 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF023
26 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF024
27 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF021
28 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF020
29 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF019
30 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF018
31 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF016
32 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF017
33 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF014
34 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF013
35 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF015
36 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF007
37 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF011
38 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF008
39 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF009
40 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF012
41 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF010
42 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF004
43 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF002
44 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF005
45 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF001
46 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF006
47 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin feels the fan love at FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Fan presence at The Park gives players excitement for season ahead

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Referees at camp on recovery day offers 'good opportunity' to learn

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Cole Turner focused on leveling up his blocking in transition from college to pro level

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | First day of pads delivers a dose of intensity, fun to training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday August 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Complacency is the enemy for Commanders secondary

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday August 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reflecting on Ryan Kerrigan's legacy

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Coaches, medical staff taking steady approach with Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Emphasis on trust, responsibility in beginning of camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders adjust to guardian caps at first practice of training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera prepares to evaluate Commanders' potential in training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Advertising