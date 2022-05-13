News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | All the reactions to the 2022 schedule

May 13, 2022 at 07:42 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW051322

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 13, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen rates each game on the Commanders' 2022 schedule.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Commanders playing two primetime games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the quarterbacks the Commanders will face in 2022.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders releasing the 2022 season.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about his takeaways from the 2022 season.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders opening the season against the Jaguars.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders having the easiest strength of schedule in the league.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Cole Turner believes he can help the Commanders in the red zone.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at which Commanders player would be the best commentator.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes that the Commanders' marching band will have a new look and sound.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that there is growing optimism for Curtis Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at whether the Commanders should add to their secondary.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert writes about the Commanders' nine home matchups.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Washington Commanders release 2022 season

-- 5 Takeaways from the Commanders' 2022 schedule

-- Commanders to host Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Atlanta Falcons

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Minnesota Vikings

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Jacksonville Jaguars

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Cleveland Browns

-- 2022 schedule breakdown | Taking a look at the Browns, Falcons and 49ers

-- 2022 Division breakdown | NFC North

-- Logan Paulsen explains why Jahan Dotson's route running is so special

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Tennessee Titans

-- Cole Turner adds another dimension to Commanders' TE room

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | New York Giants

-- 2022 division breakdown | AFC South

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Philadelphia Eagles

-- 5 things to know about Christian Holmes

