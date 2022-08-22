Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson flashes as a pass-catcher, kickoff returner

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was implemented in a different role during Washington's second preseason game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. How Gibson was used as a receiver in space on Saturday harkens back to his Memphis playing days.
"He's a guy who has that type of skillset. Catching the ball out of the backfield is something that's a strength for him, so we've got to get the ball in his hands, in space to make those things happen," head coach Ron Rivera said after the 24-14 preseason defeat.
At the game's close, Gibson ranked second on the team as a pass-catcher, amassing 37 yards on three carries. Two of his biggest plays in space -- a catch for 22 yards and another for 14 -- were instrumental in Washington's first touchdown drive. Gibson was used in another way: he also returned the first kickoff -- an area which Rivera believes he could do some real damage in if given the right coverage.
"He just shows you who he is in space with the ball," Rivera said. "We have to create space for him on kickoffs because he's too talented for us not."
Overall, wherever he played at Arrowhead Stadium, Gibson was consistent, effective and showed resilience. Rivera was encouraged by how the third-year back put the Panthers fumble behind him and did what was asked of him against the Chiefs.
"I thought he responded very well to what happened last week," Rivera said. "I thought he came in [and was] focused."
The Washington Commanders have begun their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
