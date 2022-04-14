News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Diving into Kiper's latest mock draft

Apr 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 14, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on the Commanders announcing Katie Feeney as their social media correspondent.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto looks at Kyle Hamilton as an option for the Commanders in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft.

-- Sports Illustrated's Cole Thompson writes about which Ohio State receiver he thinks is the best fit for the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ohio State holding a candle light vigil for Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on the Commanders' new partnership with the iHeartRadio.

-- ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio writes about fans donating to the animal rescue group supported by Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Associated Press reports on the funeral service for Dwayne Haskins.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison looks at which players he thinks would "win" the draft for Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders re-signing Joey Slye.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on the Commanders announcing their new deal iHeartRadio.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about 11 players the Commanders could draft with the 11th overall pick.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his latest mock draft for the Commanders for all seven rounds.

-- Sports Illustrated's Davis Harrison writes about giving the Commanders a new weapon in ESPN's latest mock draft.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on the passing of Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Jake Lourim reports on the passing of Dwayne Haskins.

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 4th round

-- Washington Commanders announce official partnership with Socios.com as part of multi-platform marketing partnership announcement

-- Washington Commanders announce social media star Katie Feeney to serve as first ever 'Commanders social media correspondent'

-- 'It's kind of neat to see': Rivera discusses emotions of telling players they're getting drafted

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

-- Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

-- Commanders re-sign K Joey Slye

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. tragically passes away at 24

-- Dan and Tanya Snyder, Ron Rivera release statement on passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 2nd round

-- DMV Spotlight | Arnold Ebiketie's work ethic is propelling him to next stage of his career

-- Washington Commanders announce 2022 NFL Draft Party on Thursday night, April 28, at FedExField

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 1st round

-- Chris Olave: Terry McLaurin 'like a big brother to me' at Ohio State

-- Brian Moorman reflects on infamous Sean Taylor hit

Advertising