Wake Up Washington | Peter Schrager projects Kyle Hamilton to Commanders

Apr 08, 2022 at 10:22 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 8, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd reports on DeAndre Carter signing with the Chargers.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert looks at Peter Schrager's first mock draft of the offseason.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto writes about Washington reportedly hosting multiple running backs in for visits.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto also writes about the possibility of Devin Lloyd joining the Commanders.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about reported visits to the Commanders' facility.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at what it would be like if the Commanders traded down from the 11th overall pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about potential additions to the Commanders' receiving corps.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes about the latest news surrounding the Commanders and their in-person visits.

-- ESPN looks at how offseason moves have changed the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about a discussion on Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about how the Commanders' moves have impacted the draft.

-- Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus gives her take on the Commanders' draft decisions.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera believing that Washington should be ascending with Carson Wentz as the quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his notebook on all the Commanders news from March. (Subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's David Michael Smith writes about Ron Rivera's comments on Chase Young.

