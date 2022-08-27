Wake Up Washington | Preseason finale set to be big opportunity for depth players

The Washington Commanders are heading north a few dozen miles to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's edition of the "Battle of the Beltway." The preseason finale stands as a last opportunity for many on the fringes to make the case that they deserve a spot on the 53-man squad.
The tight ends will be one to keep an eye on at M&T Bank Stadium. A bevy of injuries in the position group has led to a battle at the bottom of the depth chart.
“Armani Rogers kinda staked his claim and said, 'I am now the guy deserving of that fourth tight end spot,' but they bring in Kendall Blanton who has played a ton of football for LA," Logan Paulsen said in a recent episode of Command Center. "Obviously Curtis Hodges, who's been hurt. Does he deserve an opportunity? This is where you get the final pieces of that puzzle hashed out."
The tight ends certainly aren't the only position to group dealing with a number of players being out. Due to injuries and illness, Washington's offensive line has dealt with, to use Santana Moss's phrase, "a lot of musical chairs already."
Keith Ismael has gotten most of the starting reps at center while Chase Roullier gets ramped up. Undrafted free agent Aaron Monteiro played starting right guard against the Chiefs. Sam Cosmi had to play guard during one practice out of necessity. Saahdiq Charles was the left guard in Kansas City with Norwell out. Charles also took snaps at center in practice this week. Offseason addition Trai Turner was eased back into practice towards the end of this week after missing most of camp.
In short, Washington will be craving some consistency with the games that count right around the corner. And finally, another area of focus for the Commanders against the Ravens tomorrow will be at kick returner. The team has sputtered on returns, but it appears that Antonio Gibson could be the new go-to guy for the job.
"He has that skillset … He's a phenomenal ball carrier," Santana Moss said. "He's a dynamic player that we have here."
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 27, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Jeff Zgonina's passion for dog shows.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that for some players, the final preseason game is like the Super Bowl.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Ravens' preseason record.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Commanders players on the roster bubble.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Commanders players being confident ahead of the final preseason game.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Antonio Gibson as the Commanders' kickoff returner.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at some of the positions with players hoping to make the roster.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the return of OG Wes Martin.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes that the Commanders' starters will play "very limited" in the third preseason game.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the friendly locker room golf competition among the quarterbacks.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Darrick Forrest is ready to "boom every time."
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier report on the news about Chase Young being placed on the Reserve/PUP list.
- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Camaron Cheeseman making the second-yard leap.
- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes about the Ravens' win streak not being a priority for the Commanders.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera wanting the defensive line to step up.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the return of Logan Thomas.
- The Athletic's Dan Pompei writes about the transformational quality of Terry McLaurin.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- 3 players to watch during Washington's preseason finale
- 3 keys to Washington's final preseason game against the Ravens
- Hail Mail | Looking at Dax Milne's punt return ability and Jeff Zgonina's combine metrics
- Practice report | Commanders wrap preparations for final preseason game
- Practice report | Logan Thomas hits another milestone, participates in 7-on-7 drills
- 'A dream come true': Casey Toohill takes advantage of chances to learn from Ryan Kerrigan
- Practice report | players begin final push to make 53-man roster
- From the booth | Putting the preseason into perspective
- Washington Commanders to retire Sonny Jurgensen's jersey against Dallas Cowboys in Week 18
- Logan Thomas looks forward to full contact, building chemistry with Carson Wentz
- Practice report | Logan Thomas takes next step in recovery
- 5 takeaways from Washington's preseason loss to Kansas City.
- Numbers to know from Washington's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs
- Media roundup | Rivera wants defense to be 'more disciplined' on third-down defense
- Instant Analysis | Commanders fall to 0-2 in 'dress rehearsal' game against the Chiefs
- 3 standouts from Week 4 of Commanders training camp
- 3 keys for Washington's preseason game against the Chiefs
- J.D. McKissic stays steady in Commanders' packed RB room