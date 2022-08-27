News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Preseason finale set to be big opportunity for depth players

Aug 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW082722

The Washington Commanders are heading north a few dozen miles to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's edition of the "Battle of the Beltway." The preseason finale stands as a last opportunity for many on the fringes to make the case that they deserve a spot on the 53-man squad.

The tight ends will be one to keep an eye on at M&T Bank Stadium. A bevy of injuries in the position group has led to a battle at the bottom of the depth chart.

“Armani Rogers kinda staked his claim and said, 'I am now the guy deserving of that fourth tight end spot,' but they bring in Kendall Blanton who has played a ton of football for LA," Logan Paulsen said in a recent episode of Command Center. "Obviously Curtis Hodges, who's been hurt. Does he deserve an opportunity? This is where you get the final pieces of that puzzle hashed out."

The tight ends certainly aren't the only position to group dealing with a number of players being out. Due to injuries and illness, Washington's offensive line has dealt with, to use Santana Moss's phrase, "a lot of musical chairs already."

Keith Ismael has gotten most of the starting reps at center while Chase Roullier gets ramped up. Undrafted free agent Aaron Monteiro played starting right guard against the Chiefs. Sam Cosmi had to play guard during one practice out of necessity. Saahdiq Charles was the left guard in Kansas City with Norwell out. Charles also took snaps at center in practice this week. Offseason addition Trai Turner was eased back into practice towards the end of this week after missing most of camp.

In short, Washington will be craving some consistency with the games that count right around the corner. And finally, another area of focus for the Commanders against the Ravens tomorrow will be at kick returner. The team has sputtered on returns, but it appears that Antonio Gibson could be the new go-to guy for the job.

"He has that skillset … He's a phenomenal ball carrier," Santana Moss said. "He's a dynamic player that we have here."

