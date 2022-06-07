News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Rivera compares Wentz to Pro Bowl QB

Jun 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW060722

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday June 7, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | OTAs 6/6

The Washington Commanders begin their final week of Phase 3 before the start of mandatory minicamp. Check out the best photos from Monday's OTA. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

06062022 OTAs 002
1 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 151
2 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 145
3 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 159
4 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 155
5 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 157
6 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 152
7 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 149
8 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 150
9 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 142
10 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 147
11 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 148
12 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 140
13 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 144
14 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 134
15 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 139
16 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 137
17 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 138
18 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 135
19 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 131
20 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 130
21 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 127
22 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 133
23 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 128
24 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 125
25 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 122
26 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 126
27 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 124
28 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 121
29 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 120
30 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 115
31 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 117
32 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 119
33 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 099
34 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 116
35 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 113
36 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 114
37 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 104
38 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 109
39 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 103
40 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 106
41 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 086
42 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 097
43 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 087
44 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 095
45 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 092
46 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 093
47 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 090
48 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 091
49 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 083
50 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 075
51 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 085
52 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 079
53 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 081
54 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 076
55 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 074
56 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 071
57 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 082
58 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 073
59 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 072
60 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 067
61 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 064
62 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 070
63 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 068
64 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 069
65 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 066
66 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 061
67 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 063
68 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 062
69 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 057
70 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 055
71 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 058
72 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 047
73 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 053
74 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 052
75 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 051
76 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 046
77 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 042
78 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 045
79 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 044
80 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 041
81 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 024
82 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 040
83 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 033
84 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 026
85 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 035
86 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 027
87 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 039
88 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 023
89 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 017
90 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 022-Edit
91 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 013
92 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 019
93 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 020
94 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 012
95 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 003
96 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 001
97 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 006
98 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 011
99 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06062022 OTAs 007
100 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain listed among under-the-radar OTA stars

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain wants to start fast in 2022

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz makes progress in Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Paulsen, Moss break down OTA highlights

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down Jamin Davis in Year 2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A deep dive into the Commanders' roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson wants to 'be a sponge' during OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | First impressions of Carson Wentz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Stories to watch for OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting primed for Phase 3 of OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Evaluating the impact of the 2022 draft class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Advertising