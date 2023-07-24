Wake Up Washington | Training Camp Week has begun

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Five takeaways from Josh Harris and the ownership group's introductory press conference
- 'Our work begins today': Josh Harris, new Commanders ownership group addressed the organization
- 'Dear Commanders fans...'
- Josh Harris, Mitch Rales and Earvin 'Magic' Johnson deliver powerful opening statements
- Commanders sign Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Quan Martin
- Josh Harris releases statement as Commanders' future Managing Partner
- McLaurin rated among top 10 receivers in Madden 24
- 2023 training camp preview | Cornerback
- NFL announces 2023 roster of medical students participating in league-wide ‘diversity in sports medicine pipeline initiative’
- Ragin Cajuns' OLB coach thinks Washington got a 'steal' in Andre Jones
- Jonathan Allen given 6th highest rating for DT in Madden 24
- 2023 training camp preview | Wide receiver
- 2023 training camp preview | Linebacker
- Joe Jacoby, Larry Brown among multiple Washington Legends named semifinalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024
- The Ball Hawk, part 2 | Inside Emmanuel Forbes' 'elite' ball skills in high school
- One burning question about Washington's cornerbacks ahead of the 2023 season
- Ricky Stromberg was 'voice of reason' on Arkansas offensive line
- 2023 training camp preview | Tight ends
- The Ball Hawk, part 1 | Emmanuel Forbes grew up on competition, drive and sibling rivalries
- 2023 training camp preview | defensive line
- 2023 training camp preview | Running back
- 2023 training camp preview | Offensive line