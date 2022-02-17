News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | A peak at free agency

Feb 17, 2022 at 10:27 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW021722

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the quarterback position in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders' quarterback situation.

-- The Athletic's Lindsay Jones gives her power rankings for the 2022 offseason. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about his latest mock draft and who he has the Commanders taking with the 11th overall pick.

-- Sports Illustrated's Coty Davis asks if the Commanders could trade their first round pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Taylor Heinicke said on the quarterback position.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Chase Young looking to rebound in his third season.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about the Rams' Super Bowl formula.

-- USA Today's John Keim looks at where the Commanders rank ahead of the 2022 season.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Tom Brady's retirement and how that affects the Commanders.

-- Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus looks at five fun facts about Super Bowl LVI.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about the Commanders' quarterback situation.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Chase Young knows Joe Burrow is "that dude."

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison looks at who the Commanders could take in the latest mock draft.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Command More

-- HBCU Spotlight | Myles Wolfolk brought a physical mentality to Bowie's defense

-- Rivera speaks on John Madden's lifelong impact at memorial service

-- 4 things Commanders fans should know heading into the 2022 offseason

-- Jon Allen, Kendall Fuller named among PFF's Top 101 players

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 2.0

-- Love anchors Lenos through ups and downs of NFL life

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

-- Thomas Davis has high hopes for Commanders in 2022

-- Washington alumni show support for Commanders' new identity

-- NFL offers limited-edition Super Bowl XVII NFT for auction

-- Wharton gets close look at offensive talent in East-West Shrine Bowl

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Quarterback

-- Jennifer King calls coaching in East-West Shrine Bowl 'a great experience'

-- Jon Allen reflects on 'rewarding' Pro Bowl selection after standout season

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

-- Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

