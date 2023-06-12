Wake Up Washington | Chris Pauls feels improvement 'in all aspects' of his skill set

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 12, 2023.
- Saahdiq Charles playing well at LG, but Chris Paul not far behind
- Hogfarmers warrior Kennedy Keene celebrates end of leukemia treatment with visit to Commanders practice
- Minicamp notebook | Sam Howell has skill set that 'excites' Commanders
- Minicamp notebook | Commanders players embrace Bieniemy's high standards
- Logan Thomas: Cole Turner 'built for an offense like this'
- Media roundup | St-Juste believes versatility 'is where we're gonna really win games'
- Bieniemy: Chris Rodriguez is 'in a good place' with his development
- Attitudes around mental health have shifted at Commanders Park
- Commanders sign S Terrell Burgess and Brandon Dillon, place Andrew Norwell on PUP list
- McLaurin: Sam Howell has 'a quiet confidence about him'
- OTA Notebook | Eric Bieniemy stresses urgency during two-minute drills
- OTA notebook | Sam Howell looks sharp in first reps as QB1
- Commanders partner with OrthoVirginia for fun, educational flag football clinic at the Park
- Bieniemy: Sam Howell has done 'a heck of a job' this offseason
- 'It means everything': Tavita Pritchard speaks about importance of Samoan heritage in life, football
- KJ Henry wants to 'be a sponge' as he adjusts to the NFL
- Commanders sign C Ricky Stromberg, T Braeden Daniels to rookie deals