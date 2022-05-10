News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Cole Holcomb 'took a huge step forward'

May 10, 2022 at 07:31 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera receiving the George Halas Award from PFWA.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at how the Commanders stack up in the NFC East after the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Brian Robinson looking for guidance from Najee Harris.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at how players reacts to the Commanders' new helmets.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Jack Del Rio commending Cole Holcomb.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks to UDFA Stephen Davis Jr. about trying to make the Commanders' roster.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Percy Butler being excited to get to work for the Commanders.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the Commanders still looking to address needs after the draft.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras look at the Commanders wanting to get deeper at the linebacker position.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Commanders are bringing back their marching band.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey opens his notebook on the Commanders' rookie minicamp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Eduardo Razo writes about Jahan Dotson graduating from college.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that the Commanders will bring back the marching band and fight song for the 2022 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders bringing back the marching band.

